Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


As of May, the Treasure Valley is home to half a dozen storybook trails, also called StoryWalks, which give walkers the opportunity to read a book as they proceed along the path by stopping at various sections where book spreads are displayed. These books are changed out periodically (some places change them monthly, others seasonally) so that walkers can enjoy new experiences on the trail.

“We always want to encourage literacy, and we really like the outdoor component,” said Megyn Heryet, executive director of BUGS at the Boise Parks and Recreation Department, which brought the first storybook trail to the valley in 2010 with the opening of the trail at the Foothills Learning Center. “If you can put those two together, we think that’s really cool.”

Recommended for you

Load comments