As of May, the Treasure Valley is home to half a dozen storybook trails, also called StoryWalks, which give walkers the opportunity to read a book as they proceed along the path by stopping at various sections where book spreads are displayed. These books are changed out periodically (some places change them monthly, others seasonally) so that walkers can enjoy new experiences on the trail.
“We always want to encourage literacy, and we really like the outdoor component,” said Megyn Heryet, executive director of BUGS at the Boise Parks and Recreation Department, which brought the first storybook trail to the valley in 2010 with the opening of the trail at the Foothills Learning Center. “If you can put those two together, we think that’s really cool.”
Combining literacy and outdoor activity also played a role in bringing a StoryWalk to Nampa’s Lakeview Park. “Children can spend a large amount of time doing sedentary activities, and it is important to find ways to engage children with the learning opportunities that include physical activity,” said Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling when the park opened in 2020.
Generating a physical activity that families could enjoy together was the objective the creator of StoryWalks had in mind when she came up with the idea. Anne Ferguson, a chronic disease specialist in Montpelier, Vermont, had tried several other activities, but found that the results often led to parents standing around and talking while the children participated.
“I wanted to create something where the parents had to be as active as the children,” Ferguson wrote in her historical description of the project. “I knew I wanted to create something where the parents had to be as active as the children. Active parents have active children, and physical activity is a key component to chronic disease prevention.”
Since 2007, when Ferguson created StoryWalk, the program has grown to include all 50 states and at least a dozen countries.
Response here in the Treasure Valley has been positive. Park staff have noticed seniors enjoying the storybook trails as well as mothers with their children. At Harward Recreation Center a grandfather was seen doing some of the suggested activities with his granddaughter. At Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park a grandfather was overheard telling his granddaughter, “She helped her grandfather just like you helped me,” while reading Miss Rumphius on the trail near the Meridian Senior Center.
“In the beginning, seniors were our targeted focus,” explained Gabrielle Stoller, the youth services librarian at Meridian Library, who maintains the Memory Lane storybook trail in Kleiner Park. “The thought process was that we were going to have books from their childhood that they would then be able to share with their grandchildren or other people in their life.” However, as park staff have noticed families being drawn to the trail, they have modified their goal to include books kids will recognize from school and want to share with their parents.
But it’s not just seniors, kids, and parents enjoying the local storybook trails. A couple of young professionals, Kyle Fonken and Emily Baird, enjoyed the storybook trail at Foothills Learning Center while on their first date on May 10, 2020. Three years later, Fonken created his own storybook and arranged to have it displayed on the trail. On May 13, 2023, he took Baird back to the trail, where she was guided on a journey depicting the story of their relationship. At the end of the trail, they became engaged and will be married this September.
Through these storybook trails, connections are being made: connections to each other, connections to the outdoors, and connections to well-loved stories.
“Literacy is all around us,” says Stoller. “Even in areas where you don’t expect there to be a book, a book will find its way to you.”