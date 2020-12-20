For many families, going for a scenic drive to take in the twinkly lights during the holiday season is an annual ritual. This year it seems like it could make for a couple of hours of magical entertainment, something we all need now perhaps more than at any other time in our lifetimes. Bonus, it’s also a safe activity which, until we’re all vaccinated and the pandemic is behind us, is something with which we all need to be ever vigilant. So, pour some hot cocoa into a thermos, put on coats over P.J.s, pack up the car with the folks in your bubble, tune in some holiday muzak and head out.
Here are a handful plus one of Treasure Valley sparkly standouts sent in by our readers to get you started.
- Sent in by a reader: “If you want a real holiday treat take a drive out to Pride Lane in Caldwell just off Highway 55 heading toward Marsing. Turn left at the Huston Post Office although you’ll see the glow from a few miles away! This display gets bigger and better every year and we look forward to seeing what is new. You can’t possibly just drive by as we always park to take it all in. Even us grandparents are like kids in a candy store enjoying all the characters, lights and amazing stories it tells. The Jingle Rock Band is new and so cute!”
- Corner of Calderwood/Beartooth Way in Meridian Idaho. (Watch the video online.)
- 969 N. Arena Way, Eagle.
- I nominate my son’s home at 4478 W. Briar Rock in Eagle, ID 83616.
- 14111 Towers Dr., Caldwell, ID 83607.
- Amber and Cruzen in Boise.