If this past year has brought us any newfound wisdom, it’s this: stop taking the world around you for granted. Take time to take in the beauty of nature. The flight of a bird. A fluttering butterfly. It’s “stop and smell the roses” time. Side note: the term “stop and smell the roses” is mostly attributed to golfer Walter Hagen. According to grammarist.com, the idiom came from his 1956 autobiography: “Don’t hurry. Don’t worry. And be sure to smell the flowers along the way.”
This is a powerful directive, both in the literal and metaphorical sense. But metaphors aside, it’s springtime in the Treasure Valley and you can see floral displays while walking through the neighborhood or even in your own backyard. But if you’re looking for a sensory knockout, go to JoAnn’s Iris Garden in Eagle. It’s nearly a football-sized field of iris, in colors and color combinations of which to marvel and enthrall. And oh, that heady perfume! According to the website there are more than 350 “tall bearded, space age, flatties and reblooming iris.”
Best of all, it’s free to wander among the blooms — although, if you take a fancy to any, you can purchase them to take home to your own garden. Shovel in hand, they’ll dig them up, bulbs and all, right then and there.
Bonus: there are two adorable, resident tail-wagging pups ready for pets or tummy scratches. Flora — and fauna. And perhaps as delightful as the flowers are their names: “Stop the Music,” “Jurassic Park,” “Foot Loose,” and “Darth Vader” to name a few. There are benches and a bench swing scattered about so you can really stop and … well, you know. But you better hurry — it’s only open in May.
Or if you like your meanderings to include a little history and a building or two, Walkabout Boise is starting up. This is a Saturday morning walking tour offered by Preservation Idaho (The Idaho Historic Preservation Council). The guided walking tour takes you through 150 years of history and architecture, “the stories and people who made downtown Boise like not other place,” according to a press release. “From Basque sheepherders to political powerhouses and local sandstone to Egyptian hieroglyphics, this tour makes history come alive.” The tours are held rain or shine so pay attention to the weather and dress accordingly, wear comfy walking shoes and bring sunscreen or an umbrella — and a bottle of water.
Other local walking opportunities? Check Ridge to Rivers for foothills trails — wildflowers are abloom right now. And don’t forget Idaho Botanical Garden for a little peace and serenity. There, you’ll find a dozen gardens to saunter through — there’s even a Meditation Garden.
You could even do a double dipper — hike Table Rock then stop in at IBG either before or after. Total bliss. Ahhh.