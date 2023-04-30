The Swan Falls Power Plant museum is only open on Saturdays and seasonally, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., now through Saturday, Sept. 2. It is called “the grandfather” of Idaho’s hydroelectric plants.
It is a self-guided tour, and you get to see the inside of the original power plant, which was built from 1901 to 1913. As you go through the museum, you also can see the inner workings of it all, including the “wickets” and “the turbine pit.” Also, there are stories and anecdotes all around about how they built and maintained the place.
For instance, because it is so isolated, the crew raised their own food, including veggies and chickens, pigs and cows. You’ll find out all sorts of things at the museum — keep your eyes open. You might even take a peek out of the windows. A security guard once said he watched a fisherman catch a 9-foot-long sturgeon there. It was a fight, it took the fisherman about an hour to bring it in. The fish was as big as the boat.
On the walls of the old power plant are a number of advertising posters from the early days of electricity. One of them showed how electricity helped get things done for a young couple, “Handy Andy” and “Handy Annie.” Annie’s list included “making coffee, boiling eggs and washing dishes.”
The Western Heritage Historic Byway goes right through the National Conservation Area Birds of Prey and ends at Swan Falls Dam. It’s a pretty drive, and winds around the desert. You do get a sense of isolation.
Located along the Snake River about 20 miles south of Kuna, Idaho, Swan Falls Dam became the first hydroelectric project built on the Snake River when it was completed in 1901, and it still generates electricity through a power plant built by Idaho Power in the mid-1990s, according to an Idaho Power press release about the dam.
In addition to the museum, there’s an adjacent day-use park and picnic area, which includes interpretive signs that outline the geologic and cultural history of the area. Fishing docks, restrooms, boat launches and campsites are also available at Swan Falls.
Pedestrian access across the dam is open during daylight hours.