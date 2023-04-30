Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Swan Falls Power Plant museum is only open on Saturdays and seasonally, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., now through Saturday, Sept. 2. It is called “the grandfather” of Idaho’s hydroelectric plants.

It is a self-guided tour, and you get to see the inside of the original power plant, which was built from 1901 to 1913. As you go through the museum, you also can see the inner workings of it all, including the “wickets” and “the turbine pit.” Also, there are stories and anecdotes all around about how they built and maintained the place.

Recommended for you

Load comments