...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID zone. In Oregon,
Oregon Lower Treasure Valley zone.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
1 of 2
The Sun Valley Carolers perform daily from Dec. 20 to 28 throughout the Village.
The holidays in Sun Valley are so picturesque that there are songs and books written about it; people from all over flock to the scenic resort town to try to capture just a bit of that winter magic. Snow falls quietly over the mountains, skis get waxed to hit the slopes, and the streets are aglow with Christmas lights and people who merrily shop for their loved ones. If you find yourself with the time to get away, even for a day, make your way up to Sun Valley for one of their many holiday events, whether you like a traditional Christmas tree lighting ceremony or are looking for some last-minute gift shopping.
Buy or Make Gifts
If you’re in need of some gift inspiration the annual Papoose Club Holiday Bazaar is a one-stop shop. Featuring more than 70 artists from across the Intermountain West, the bazaar has items including sweets, ceramics, handblown glass, clothing, jewelry, handbags, birdhouses, decorative objects, textiles, and more! The bazaar will be held the first weekend of December, on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hemingway Elementary School in Ketchum. Santa will make an appearance from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Sun Valley
The Sun Valley Village during the holidays is magical; as you stroll the cobblestone paths through the Austrian-inspired architecture, snow coming down and lights lining every building, you’ll feel like you’ve walked into a true winter wonderland. Recognizing the magic of the resort at this time of year, Sun Valley always has a large offering of holidays events for the whole family. Start the season off on Dec. 10 with Santa Shop and Stroll, which includes photos with Santa, cookie decorating, strolling carolers, viewing and voting for a gingerbread house contest, and a scavenger hunt. Other annual classic events to enjoy are the Sun Valley Carolers, who perform daily from Dec. 20 to 28 throughout the Village; the family-friendly Classic Christmas Concert at the Opera House Dec. 15, 16; or the Open-Air Holiday Market, Dec. 16, 17, 18, which features local vendors selling goods perfect for Christmas gifts. The annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 17 isn’t to be missed, with music, complementary hot chocolate and cookies, and a cash bar. On Dec. 23 and Dec. 24, there is Brunch with Santa. Also on Dec. 24, a Torchlight Parade and fireworks. On Dec. 31, there is New Year’s Eve Night Skiing.
Hark! Angels Sing (and Perform)
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
The Wood River Orchestra presents its annual holiday concert at the Church of the Bigwood in Ketchum on Sunday, Dec. 11. At 3:30 p.m. there will be seasonal refreshments available as well as a silent auction to benefit the orchestra. The free concert will follow at 4 p.m.
Remember what Christmas is really all about by taking in a performance of “A Christmas Carol,” presented by Laughing Stock Theater, at the Argyros Theater in Ketchum Dec. 20 to 24. Professional and local actors come together to present this classic Charles Dickens tale. Performances are at 7 p.m. on Dec. 20 to 23 and 1 p.m. Dec. 24. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children under 16.
This one’s for the kids! Join locals Nick Harman and Casey Finegan as they present “A Randimals Christmas Story Extravaganza!” This free event on Dec. 11 at 4 p.m. is the world premiere stage production reading of the “Randimals” children’s book, to be released on Dec. 5. In addition to the reading, there will be an audience singalong, an interactive create-your-own-Randimal contest, an audience “unboxing” of the new holiday Randimal collection, giveaways, and a visit from Santa. While this event is free, tickets are required by reserving them through the Argyros.
Feel Warm and Fuzzy Inside
What better way to take in the beautiful winter scenery than a scenic sleigh ride? One of Sun Valley Resort’s most popular activities, a horse-drawn sleigh ride will take you through the snowy hills to enjoy views from Baldy to Proctor. Riders meet at the Sun Valley Inn to grab a cocoa or hot toddy for the 30-minute ride. Dress warm! During certain periods over the holidays, dinner sleigh rides to Trail Creek Cabin will also be available for reservation.