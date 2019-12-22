Sweet butcher shop defies definition

This is your grandfather’s butcher shop – sort of. This is an upscale, uptown, high-brow fine restaurant – kind of. This is a rustic retreat from a hectic world – at times. This is the neighborhood coffee shop to grab coffee and a pastry and catch up on local news – some days.
Anderson Reserve is all of the above, and none of the above. Depends what you are looking for.
For Paul Anderson it is the culmination of years of trying to recapture the butcher shop vision of his grandfather and make it a viable business that blends both on-line retail and a brick and mortar storefront.
Paul Anderson, Sr., began working in the meat packing industry in Colorado in the late 1940s, starting on the loading dock and becoming a skilled meat cutter. In 1975 he founded Anderson Boneless Beef.
In time Anderson Beef would be a major supplier of beef to McDonalds, one of the nation’s largest hot dog manufacturers and the provider of high quality cuts to over 5,000 restaurants per week.
In 2007, following the passing of Paul, Sr., the family sold the beef conglomerate to pursue a different future. Paul, however, had been deeply emerged in the family traditions of meat cutting. His father Dennis had ingrained meat cutting skills in him. His grandfather had left him a vision. He couldn’t let it go.
“Having learned butchery under my father’s guidance, I wanted to continue the family tradition,” Anderson said. “My grandfather always dreamed of having a retail store. My goal was to make our meats available to the general public, both online and in retail.”
Paul founded Anderson Reserve in 2009 and quickly built one of the highest volume marketers of prime USDA beef via direct to customer internet sales.
Tired of the growth and congestion along the Front Range in Colorado, Paul started looking for a new place to operate his company. A happenstance trip to Idaho ended up with Paul finding Sweet.
“I was headed from Emmett back to Horseshoe Bend and saw the sign for Sweet,” Paul recalls. “The name intrigued me so I turned north. Within a couple minutes I came upon a gentleman driving a for-sale sign into the ground along side the road. I stopped, inquired what was for sale. He walked me through the property and I left with an agreement to buy it.”
The location in the shadows of the eastern crags of Squaw Butte spurred Anderson’s childhood memories and adult imagination. After three years of dreaming and planning, building and re-visioning, and relocating his parents Dennis and Phamie with him to Sweet – Anderson Reserve is open and awing customers.
The online business of Anderson Reserve continues to thrive. The butcher shop is shipping thousands of pounds of prime grade beef throughout the country each week. They are the nation’s largest provider of Rocky Mountain Oysters to direct sales markets.
The “butcher shop” that grandpa Anderson envisioned has taken on a persona of its own. The USDA certified shop is not only operational, but its presentation in the midst of a casually elegant dining room is unique to say the least.
“I admit I don’t think I have seen anything quite like it,” Anderson said. “It’s a combination of lots of ideas I picked up when drag racing in Australia and in other parts of the world.”
Among those ideas was the inclusion of a dining experience with the butcher shop. A gift shop that includes Anderson Reserve branded condiments and coffees that fit with the online retail. A small plate menu was envisioned with limited hours to complement the butcher shop schedule.
Then Paul met chef Joe Bonocore. When Joe and Paul started sharing their eclectic experiences and love of fine food – particularly fine beef – the vision for Anderson Reserve’s restaurant component blossomed.
The two-story stone and wood interior of the “Barn” at Anderson Reserve lends itself to elegant and rustic. Envisioned as a potential location for small group meetings, corporate gatherings and even as a small entertainment venue, the “weekend” restaurant has taken on a life of its own.
Live music is featured weekly.
Paul and Joe serve a separate lunch and dinner menu on Friday and Saturday. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dinner service is from 5-9 p.m. Sunday’s feature a brunch from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Beef is certainly centric to each menu but the creativity encompasses a variety of seafood, fowl and even game. A vegetarian option is always included as well. There is no set menu. Each Wednesday chef Joe posts online his selections for the weekend. Seek Anderson Reserve on Facebook.
Past offerings beyond the in-house aged prime ribs and steaks have included Elk Osso Bucco, Seafood Cioppini, Oysters Rockefeller and a host of unique appetizers from tacos to sushi. Most of the menu is also paired with beer and wine suggestions.
In addition to the weekend restaurant hours, special treats are also offered Monday through Thursday when the butcher shop is in full operation. Mornings cinnamon rolls and breakfast burritos are fresh and ready. Thursday evenings offer Rotisserie Chicken to go.
The fusion of butcher shop and restaurant has been more dynamic than Paul Anderson originally envisioned. It’s certainly a creation beyond but still rooted in the traditions started by his grandfather seventy years ago.