Shirley “Sus” Helpenstell — who was known simply as Sus in the community — was one of those larger than life people who left behind a legacy of love. Helpenstell passed away Dec. 20, 2021. On Sunday, June 26, a celebration of life was held at the Boys and Girls Club of Nampa, an organization Helpenstell helped create.

“We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for her,” said Melissa Gentry, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club.

In addition to Gentry, other speakers at Helpenstell’s celebration of life included: Matthew Clements, a student; Northwest Nazarene University President Joel Pearsall; Mark Hofflund, managing director for the Idaho Shakespeare Festival; Gov. Brad Little; and Jim Everett, president of the College of Idaho.

Other organizations that benefited from Helpenstell’s support and involvement include: Healthy Nampa, Healthy Youth; Mercy Foundation; Idaho Shakespeare; Idaho Community Foundation; and many more.

“Pretty much anything that had to do with kids, she was involved with,” Gentry said.

But the Boys and Girls Club was always most special to Helpenstell. According to her obituary, “ … her pride and joy was helping to start the Boys & Girls Club of Nampa.”

Up until the pandemic, “she stopped by here every single day to check in on the kids and give high-fives,” said Gentry.

In addition to celebrating Helpenstell’s life, the event on Sunday was also a dedication.

“We dedicated our building,” said Gentry. “It will now be called the Helpenstell Center.”

Jeanne Huff is the community engagement editor for the Idaho Press. You can reach her at 208-465-8106 and follow her on Twitter @goodnewsgirl.

