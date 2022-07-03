...A strong outflow is moving northeast through Boise...
A shower outflow with wind gusts up to 65 mph is moving northeast
through the Boise metro area. Widespread power outages have been
reported.
Locations impacted include...
Boise, Meridian, Eagle, Garden City, Hidden Springs and Bogus Basin
Ski Area.
Sus Helpenstell passed away on Dec. 20, 2021. She was instrumental in creating the Boys and Girls Club of Nampa and was also involved in and supported a number of other organizations in the community. There was a celebration of life for Helpenstell Sunday, June 26.
Courtesy of the Boys and Girls Club of Nampa
The Boys and Girls Club of Nampa was dedicated on Sunday, June 26; it will now be called the Helpenstell Center.
Courtesy the Boys and Girls Club of Nampa
About 350 people attended the celebration of life held for Sus Helpenstell on Sunday, June 26.
Shirley “Sus” Helpenstell — who was known simply as Sus in the community — was one of those larger than life people who left behind a legacy of love. Helpenstell passed away Dec. 20, 2021. On Sunday, June 26, a celebration of life was held at the Boys and Girls Club of Nampa, an organization Helpenstell helped create.
“We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for her,” said Melissa Gentry, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club.
In addition to Gentry, other speakers at Helpenstell’s celebration of life included: Matthew Clements, a student; Northwest Nazarene University President Joel Pearsall; Mark Hofflund, managing director for the Idaho Shakespeare Festival; Gov. Brad Little; and Jim Everett, president of the College of Idaho.
Other organizations that benefited from Helpenstell’s support and involvement include: Healthy Nampa, Healthy Youth; Mercy Foundation; Idaho Shakespeare; Idaho Community Foundation; and many more.
“Pretty much anything that had to do with kids, she was involved with,” Gentry said.
But the Boys and Girls Club was always most special to Helpenstell. According to her obituary, “ … her pride and joy was helping to start the Boys & Girls Club of Nampa.”
Up until the pandemic, “she stopped by here every single day to check in on the kids and give high-fives,” said Gentry.
In addition to celebrating Helpenstell’s life, the event on Sunday was also a dedication.
“We dedicated our building,” said Gentry. “It will now be called the Helpenstell Center.”
Jeanne Huff is the community engagement editor for the Idaho Press. You can reach her at 208-465-8106 and follow her on Twitter @goodnewsgirl.