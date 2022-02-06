“All passes. Art alone enduring stays to us … “ — Henry Austin Dobson
Even in the midst of a seemingly unending pandemic, in the middle of an inversion-ridden winter — you can take heart in knowing that art is just a few steps away. The Treasure Valley has a plethora of local artists and galleries that display their work. Here are three open now to put at the top of your list.
”Legacy” by Surel Lee Mitchell at Capitol Contemporary Gallery
Surel’s Place, an artist residency program housed inside the live/work space of locally renowned artist Surel Lee Mitchell is kicking off its 10 year celebration with an art show of some of Mitchell’s work that has been under wraps since her death in 2011. Mitchell was a visual artist who worked in installation art, mixed-media, painting and sculpture. She was a major contributor to the city’s art scene and her contributions, both artistic and humanitarian, are now part of the creative fabric of the community.
She helped create the Boise City Visual Chronicle, was a member of both the Boise City and Garden City Arts Commissions and was the recipient of the Idaho Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts in 2000 and was given an “Excellence in the Arts” award from the city in 2011. She passed away in October 2011 and the home and studio she lived in is now known as Surel’s Place, a nonprofit organization that provides residencies to artists in order to foster their creative output and support them financially while doing so.
Her art has been exhibited in Washington D.C., Kuala Lumpur, New York and of course Boise but no new work has been available to purchase since her passing. Until Now.
“Legacy” now showing at Capitol Contemporary Gallery, in partnership with Surel’s Place and the Mitchell Family, is a new show of Mitchell’s artworks. The exhibit will have pieces of work not shown publicly in many years — 13 in all — of which all are for sale. The money from the purchases will be donated back to the Surel’s Place organization. The show runs until Feb. 28. For more information can go to surelsplace.org or capitolcontemporary.com.
Richard A. Young’s “A Delicate Balance”
Over at the Blue Galleries at Boise State University’s Center for the Visual Arts, you’ll find more than 40 painting and mixed media works by Young, an iconic local art figure in his own right. Young spend 24 years in BSU’s Department of Art, Design and Visual Studies as department chair, professor of painting and drawing and former gallery director.
Young’s exhibition “explores loss and recovery, equilibrium and flux, and the past and present,” both as an artist and as a human being. In his artist statement, he explains further: “Many of the works in this exhibition were prompted by the discovery and purchase of over 100 antique printer’s plates mounted on wood blocks. The photo-engraved metal plates were used in printing newspapers and books throughout the 20th century. They resonate with memories of the past including anonymous yearbook photos, prized animals, buildings, geographical sites, etc. The work also features photographs I’ve taken over several years including a welcome sign for the town of ‘Enigma’ and old billboards where decaying signs contain fragments of the original message.
“Many of the photographs were taken in South Georgia where my elderly mother currently lives. In many ways the photographs became a way of actualizing the inevitability of loss. …”
The Blue Galleries are located on the first floor of the Center for the Visual Arts at Boise State University, 1110 S. Capitol Blvd. in Boise. Gallery hours are: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.
‘Ways of Knowing’ new exhibition at James Castle House
The James Castle House’s guest curator Andrea Merrell showcases over 130 of James Castle’s original artworks and dozens of artifacts in the site’s newest exhibition, which opened Feb. 3 and runs through April 30.
Castle, who was born deaf and lived the life of a self-taught artist, created work in a wide range of subject matter and media that, according to a news release from the City of Boise Arts and History Department, continues “to mystify and intrigue contemporary audiences.” Pieces range from soot-and-spit renderings and color works to paper and twine constructions, culminating in a vast body of work. His art and life story first captured the attention of the art world in the early 1950s, and interest steadily grew throughout the remaining years of his life. Castle’s work has since been exhibited around the world and his home in Boise is now a museum and artist residency honoring his creative legacy through exhibitions and community programs.
Merrell has been the collection manager for the James Castle Collection and Archive for 25 years, cataloguing and preserving the artwork since the ‘90s.
The James Castle House hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday through Saturday. There will also be an art talk in March. Check the website for details. boiseartsandhistory.org.