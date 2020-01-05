Calling all Treasure Valley dudes and dudettes: Surf’s up.
Radio Boise, KRBX 89.9 / 93.5 FM, the Treasure Valley’s sole nonprofit, community radio station, is hosting its next Couch Surfer Series event on Sunday, Jan. 12 at 6 p.m, according to a press release.
Now in its fifth season, the Couch Surfer Series is an up-close evening of performances and stories from local writers, artists and musicians held in the new Radio Boise Backstage Studio, at 1020 W. Main St. in Boise.
“Couch Surfer is all about creators being able to perform and talk about their craft, path and inspirations for a live audience in a unique ‘living room’ setting,” said series founder and curator Christian Winn. “Think NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts blended with Fresh Air.”
The upcoming show will feature author Mary Pauline Lowr, O Magazine regular contributor whose novel, “The Roxy Letters,” is coming in April 2020 from Simon & Schuster; musician Ana Lete, Boise experimental folk guitarist, singer-songwriter and music teacher; and moderator CL Young, Boise poet and essayist who was awarded a 2019 Idaho Commission on the Arts Literature Fellowship.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; Couch Surfing begins at 6. Tickets are $15 each. Food and drink will be available for purchase. All proceeds benefit the highlighted artists and Radio Boise.
“Our mission with the Couch Surfer Series is to deepen the natural relationship between community radio and the local music and arts scenes,” said Winn.
The 2019-2020 Couch Surfer season wraps up Sunday, Feb. 9.
The region’s only non-commercial, free-form station, KRBX Radio Boise provides over 65 live and local music and public affairs programs each week. For more information on Radio Boise or the Couch Surfer Series, visit radioboise.org.