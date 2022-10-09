See, experience and walk through a lifetime of art.
Surel Mitchell: A Retrospective, hosted by the Visual Arts Collective, longtime Surel’s Place partners and another anchor in the Surel Mitchell Live-Work-Create District, runs from Oct. 7 through the end of November. The show features a cornucopia of art from the late, legendary artist: some of Mitchell’s earliest watercolors; experiments in media, form and process from several phases of her life and artistic expression; and some of her best-known and loved works.
The show opened on Friday, Oct. 7, at the VAC, 3638 Osage Street in Garden City. The VAC’s regular gallery hours run from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.
All of Mitchell’s work is on loan from the private collections of the Mitchell family, local collectors and friends of the artist. Art came off of walls throughout the community as local art lovers contributed to the show, creating a body of a lifetime of work through the rearview mirror.
Some pieces go back to the very beginning of Surel Mitchell’s art making journey, said her daughter, Rebecca Mitchell Kelada. “There’s a cluster of very early work including a portrait she did of Joan Baez from the ‘60s. ... The wind is in Joan’s hair.”
Mitchell’s work marches through “the ‘70s and early ‘80s,” said Mitchell Kelada, “that really kind of shows her ability to do unforgiving, realistic work in watercolor.” The retrospective also shows her later work which was largely abstract.
“She didn’t do the realism anymore,” Mitchell Kelada said. “She grew past it. Her interest was in making art that was more personal and emotive and celebratory.” Mitchell Kelada said that was evidenced by Mitchell’s use of incorporating mixed media into her work such as gold thread, duct tape and seed pods.
Mitchell Kelada and Surel’s Place co-founder, Matilda Rose Bubb, helped install the retrospective on Wednesday. “After Tillie and I installed it, we took a look at it. … It’s such a tiny sample of her output.”
Mitchell herself was tiny in stature, Mitchell Kelada said, but her artistic and inspirational reach into the community and beyond was huge. Mitchell also was not pinned down to a particular style, which used to frustrate gallery owners and art curators, said Mitchell Kelada, because her “look” wasn’t instantly recognizable upon first glance. “She wasn’t someone restricted to please others.”
A limited number of pieces from the Mitchell family collection will be for sale, with proceeds generously donated by the family to Surel’s Place.
About the artist
Surel Lee Mitchell was born Dec. 4, 1944, to Ulek and Nettie Tosher in New York City. Her childhood was spent in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, watching her father paint in his home studio. After moving to Idaho with her family in the 1970s, she became a long-time docent at the Boise Gallery of Art (now the Boise Art Museum), a member of the Boise City Arts Commission and the Garden City Arts Commission.
She helped create the Boise City Visual Chronicle and received the Idaho Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts in 2000 and a Boise City Mayor’s Award for Excellence in Arts and History in 2011.
After building her home and studio in an underdeveloped and underserved section of Garden City, she worked with city leaders to create the Live-Work-Create District to encourage the arts and creativity to thrive. Her work has been exhibited extensively, including in New York, Washington, D.C., and Kuala Lumpur, and it is in private and corporate collections throughout the country. Locally, her work is part of the collections of the City of Boise, Boise State University and the Boise Art Museum.
After Mitchell died on Oct. 10, 2011, Mitchell Kelada and close friend Bubb founded Surel’s Place to support artists in order to continue her legacy.
Surel’s Place welcomes artists from around the world for residencies in the Garden City home and studio. Each artist spends a month working on their process and producing art, and then conducts at least one community workshop and a final installation, performance, reading or talk. Entirely funded by donations and grants, the nonprofit also runs a number of programs and events aimed at supporting arts and artists in Idaho.
Mitchell Kelada hopes those who may not have known Mitchell when she was alive will take with them an understanding of who she was as a person — and as an artist. “What you can say about every piece — it’s gorgeous.”
And as a member of the art community which she nurtured and helped grow.
“There really is no place on the planet she’s rather be having this show than at the VAC,” Mitchell Kelada said. “That was her little bit of New York City, right down the street.”
Surel’s Place culminates a year of 10th Anniversary events with a two-month exhibition of work from across Surel Mitchell’s long and celebrated career.