See, experience and walk through a lifetime of art.

Surel Mitchell: A Retrospective, hosted by the Visual Arts Collective, longtime Surel’s Place partners and another anchor in the Surel Mitchell Live-Work-Create District, runs from Oct. 7 through the end of November. The show features a cornucopia of art from the late, legendary artist: some of Mitchell’s earliest watercolors; experiments in media, form and process from several phases of her life and artistic expression; and some of her best-known and loved works.

Surel’s Place culminates a year of 10th Anniversary events with a two-month exhibition of work from across Surel Mitchell’s long and celebrated career.

