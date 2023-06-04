For years, the Sun Valley Museum of Art (SVMoA), formerly the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, has put on a summer concert series that rivals that of any big city. Past performers include Lyle Lovett, Avett Brothers, Head and the Heart, Bonnie Raitt, John Butler Trio, Wilco, and Emmylou Harris, just to name a few. This summer promises to be just as exciting, with five extremely different concerts, starting on June 5 and ending Sept. 16. Get your tickets now before they sell out!
México en el Corazón: June 5Kicking off the summer concert season is a free concert that celebrates folkloric dances and mariachi music from different regions of Mexico. Comprised of over 50 people, this touring show across the US is sponsored by the state of Guadalajara and the city of Jalisco as a means of showcasing the finest Mexican music and dance. This will be México en el Corazón’s first visit to Sun Valley and promises to be an exciting and educating show of Mexican folkloric traditions. This show will take place at 7 p.m. at the Sun Valley Pavilion. Indoor, reserved seats are sold out though any unoccupied seats at 6:45 p.m. on the evening of the show will be given to patrons. There is ample seating on the Pavilion lawn to listen to the music; the jumbotron will not be up for the season yet but there will be a large screen above the stage. Side patios above the stage will also be open for standing room.
Elle King with Michigan Rattlers: June 25Grammy nominee and country-rock-blues artist Elle King will perform at the Sun Valley Pavilion with Michigan Rattlers on Sunday, June 25. Best known for her songs “Ex’s & Oh’s” and “Try Jesus,” Elle King has received numerous awards and accolades, including from the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association, since releasing her debut EP in 2021 and her debut full-length album in 2015. Her latest album, released in January 2023, is Come Get Your Wife, the title a wry reference to an insult yelled at King’s partner one night by a rowdy alpha male. Attendees can also enjoy the sounds of Michigan Rattlers, an indie folk-rock band comprised of four childhood friends who began writing music and performing together while living in their hometown of Petoskey, Michigan. Named one of Rolling Stone’s “Ten New Country Artists You Need to Know” in 2016, the band has evolved from being known simply as a “country” band. Their latest full-length album, “That Kind of Life,” was released in 2021. Ticket prices for this show are divided between members of the SVMoA and non: premium: $75 member/$85 nonmember; tier 1: $50 member/$60 non; tier 2: $40 member/$50 non; tier 3 and lawn: $30 member/$40 non; student (18 & under): $15.
In a Landscape: July 25 and July 26“In a Landscape: Classical Music in the Wild” was founded by classical pianist Hunter Noack to replace the traditional concert hall with some of America’s most stunning landscapes. Since the outdoor concert series’ founding 2016, Noack has performed 206 concerts in national parks, urban greenspaces, working ranches, farms, and more. For his second visit to Sun Valley, Noack transports his nine-foot Steinway to a site alongside the Big Wood River just south of River Run parking lot along the bike path. To combat potential acoustical challenges presented by being in the natural elements, concertgoers are given wireless headphones, allowing them to explore the landscape while taking in the music. The two-night concert will be on Tuesday, July 25, and Wednesday, July 26, at 6 p.m. This is a pack it in/pack it out, no footprint event, so concertgoers will need to bike or ride from the River Run parking lot to the site. Tickets are $45 for members/$55 for non/$20 for students (18 & under).
The Wood Brothers and the Infamous Stringdusters: August 10The only summer performance at the River Run Lodge, the Wood Brothers and Infamous Stringdusters are the perfect performers for this space which allows attendees room to dance in front of the stage or picnic on the lawn. The Wood Brothers bring their mix of folk, gospel, blues, and jazz to the stage with a confidence that can only be attained after playing together for the better part of two decades. Consisting of brothers Chris (upright bass) and Oliver Wood (acoustic and electric guitars) and multi-instrumentalist Jano Rix, the Wood Brothers will perform songs off their April release, full-length album Heart is the Hero. Also playing on stage this night are the Infamous Stringdusters, a progressive acoustic/bluegrass band known for their distinctive bluegrass sound and ability to convey the feel of a live show through their recorded albums. The five-member band formed in 2006 and since then have won many awards at the International Bluegrass Music Association and several Grammys. Their 2022 album, Toward the Fray, showcases the group’s ever-evolving skills as instrumentalists and songwriters. Tickets are early entry: $85 member/$95 non; general admission: $45 member/$55 non; and student: $22.50 (18 & under).
Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter: September 16Both Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter are renowned musicians in their own right, with their own sounds, fan base, and accolades. But what happens when you put them together? You get the SEE IT ALL American tour 2023: 50 shows in all 50 states in less than 50 days. The two musicians are hoping to set a World Record with the tour, which will hit Sun Valley on Saturday, September 16, at 8pm at the Argyros. Frankenreiter has been traveling the world for nearly four decades now, originally as a professional surfer and later as a surf-rock musician. Allman (son of rock legend Gregg Allman of the Allman Brothers) is a Blues Music Award-winning singer, guitarist, songwriter, and producer. Co-founder of groups Royal Southern Brotherhood and The Allman Betts Band, Allman has amassed a large catalog of recordings over his career. The concert will be one set played together with a backing band with each artist playing songs of their soon-to-be-released collaborative EP, “Rollers.” Tickets are: café tables: $400 member/$440 non (seating for 4); premium seats: $75 member/$85 non; standard and balcony: $50 member/ $60 non.