For years, the Sun Valley Museum of Art (SVMoA), formerly the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, has put on a summer concert series that rivals that of any big city. Past performers include Lyle Lovett, Avett Brothers, Head and the Heart, Bonnie Raitt, John Butler Trio, Wilco, and Emmylou Harris, just to name a few. This summer promises to be just as exciting, with five extremely different concerts, starting on June 5 and ending Sept. 16. Get your tickets now before they sell out!

México en el Corazón: June 5Kicking off the summer concert season is a free concert that celebrates folkloric dances and mariachi music from different regions of Mexico. Comprised of over 50 people, this touring show across the US is sponsored by the state of Guadalajara and the city of Jalisco as a means of showcasing the finest Mexican music and dance. This will be México en el Corazón’s first visit to Sun Valley and promises to be an exciting and educating show of Mexican folkloric traditions. This show will take place at 7 p.m. at the Sun Valley Pavilion. Indoor, reserved seats are sold out though any unoccupied seats at 6:45 p.m. on the evening of the show will be given to patrons. There is ample seating on the Pavilion lawn to listen to the music; the jumbotron will not be up for the season yet but there will be a large screen above the stage. Side patios above the stage will also be open for standing room.

