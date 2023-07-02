Sublime With Rome 22 jpg.jpg

Sublime With Rome performs on July 8 at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater.

 Courtesy Sublime with Rome

For the third time in three albums, Sublime With Rome went to Sonic Ranch near El Paso, Texas, a studio Rome Ramirez (vocals, guitar), Eric Wilson (bass) and Carlos Verdugo (drums) like because it’s isolated enough to allow bands to really concentrate on the business at hand instead of getting distracted during recording by nightlife and other recreational opportunities.

“I think Eric really likes that kind of rhythm out there, like no distractions. I’ve grown to love it as well,” Ramirez said in a phone interview.

