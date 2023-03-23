Top three Idaho finalists for the 2023 Poetry Out Loud Idaho State competition, from left: Liam Peterson, Mountain Home High School, winner; Cassius Klingenfuss, Sun Valley Community School; first runner up; and Kylee Thomas, McCall-Donnelly High School, second runner up.
Liam Peterson came in first in the 2023 Poetry Out Loud Idaho competition on Saturday, March 18.
VisionKit Studio
Top three Idaho finalists for the 2023 Poetry Out Loud Idaho State competition, from left: Liam Peterson, Mountain Home High School, winner; Cassius Klingenfuss, Sun Valley Community School; first runner up; and Kylee Thomas, McCall-Donnelly High School, second runner up.
After a dozen Idaho students came together at the Riverside in Boise to compete in a war of words, one was declared the victor. Congratulations go to the winner of the 2023 Poetry Out Loud Idaho competition, Liam Peterson. Peterson will receive a $200 cash prize and the opportunity to compete at the Poetry Out Loud National Finals in Washington, D.C. where a total of $50,000 in awards and school stipends is awarded annually. According to a press release from the Idaho Commission of the Arts, his school, Mountain Home High School, will receive $500 for the purchase of poetry materials. Peterson’s winning poetry selection was “I Remember, I Remember” by Thomas Hood.
For Poetry Out Loud, contestants are charged with choosing three poems from an anthology selected by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation. One poem must be 25 lines or fewer, and one must be written before the 20th century. The same poem may be used to meet both criteria, and may be the student’s third poem. All competitors recite one poem in Round 1 and one poem in Round 2. Only three students advance to Round 3 to recite a third poem. They are scored on the following criteria: physical presence; voice and articulation; dramatic appropriateness; evidence of understanding; and overall performance.
Peterson said it was an enriching experience. “I learned that there is definitely a poem for everyone,” he said. “I have connected to the ones I chose and learned to love them so much, and I really enjoy seeing others fall in love with theirs!”
Peterson’s teacher, Taunya Page, talked about the importance of the poetry curriculum. “Poetry Out Loud has been an annual competition at Mountain Home High School for many years,” said Page. “As a current theatre director and former English teacher, it is a great way for me to offer a performance opportunity to my students while they explore a creative, literary-based text.”
The 2023 Poetry Out Loud Idaho first runner-up is Cassius Klingenfuss from Sun Valley Community School. Klingenfuss won a $100 cash prize, and his school will receive $200 for the purchase of poetry materials. The second runner-up is Kylee Thomas from McCall-Donnelly High School.
Twelve teen finalists competed in the state final event on Saturday, March 18. During the 2022-2023 season, 1,737 students and 79 teachers at 20 Idaho schools participated in Poetry Out Loud. The National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation partnered with state arts agencies, including the Idaho Commission on the Arts to support Poetry Out Loud, a contest that encourages the nation’s youth to learn about great poetry through memorization and recitation.