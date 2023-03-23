Support Local Journalism


After a dozen Idaho students came together at the Riverside in Boise to compete in a war of words, one was declared the victor. Congratulations go to the winner of the 2023 Poetry Out Loud Idaho competition, Liam Peterson. Peterson will receive a $200 cash prize and the opportunity to compete at the Poetry Out Loud National Finals in Washington, D.C. where a total of $50,000 in awards and school stipends is awarded annually. According to a press release from the Idaho Commission of the Arts, his school, Mountain Home High School, will receive $500 for the purchase of poetry materials. Peterson’s winning poetry selection was “I Remember, I Remember” by Thomas Hood.

For Poetry Out Loud, contestants are charged with choosing three poems from an anthology selected by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation. One poem must be 25 lines or fewer, and one must be written before the 20th century. The same poem may be used to meet both criteria, and may be the student’s third poem. All competitors recite one poem in Round 1 and one poem in Round 2. Only three students advance to Round 3 to recite a third poem. They are scored on the following criteria: physical presence; voice and articulation; dramatic appropriateness; evidence of understanding; and overall performance.

