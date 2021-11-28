Story Story Night is looking to its past for an idea of where it’s going in the future.
After an entire season with no in-person audience, Story Story Night’s 2021-22 season is rebooting with themes used in the very first season in 2010.
Story Story Night, the live storytelling show and nonprofit organization, provides a forum for the community to share real experiences on stage and without notes. The series often mixes curated stories with audience members brought on stage sharing spontaneous stories for their life fitting with the theme of the evening, said Story Story Night’s Artistic Director, Jodi Eichelberger.
With the return to live audiences and a return to JUMP, it felt like a return to form. A chance to reflect on how Story Story Night got to where it is today. The team behind the storytelling series chose fan-favorite subjects to return including stories of letting go, returning, dealing with cravings and compulsions and more.
“Stories of letting go felt different 11 years ago as it does today,” Eichelberger said. “What does it sound like to revisit these themes in 2021?”
When Eichelberger joined Story Story Night he was impressed with the honesty of the stories told in Boise. After living in New York City where similar events draw those interested in getting book deals or becoming the next big thing, there was an excitement in just sharing one’s tales.
“I couldn’t believe the motivation of the stories,” Eichelberger said. “In Boise, it’s all about the storytelling.”
Part of the fun of Story Story Night is how storytellers interpret the themes given, Eichelberger said. Letting go, for example, could be perceived as recovering from loss; it could also be interpreted as an eventful moment when letting go of an object leads to wacky hijinks. Each subject is open to any and all interpretations.
As part of the reboot, co-founder of Story Story Night Jessica Holmes is returning to co-host the first show of the season. She was the artistic director for the first six years of Story Story Night. The themes that are being revisited are close to her heart.
In addition, a storyteller from the first show in 2010, Klaudia Saric, has been invited to come back and share how her story on “letting go” has developed.
“These are some of the most meaningful themes we’ve had,” Holmes said. “The best stories should have vulnerability and surprise. The very nature of the themes has that built into them.”
Story Story Night is always looking for storytellers. Anyone is welcome to share.
“Everyone has a story — not just one but an infinite amount,” Holmes said.