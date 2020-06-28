Show business folks have a saying: The show must go on.
But with the fluctuating COVID-19-related restrictions regarding crowd size and which businesses can be open, that can be a tall order, like Empire State Building tall.
Luckily for Story Story Late-Night fans, Artistic Director Jodi Eichelberger has learned not only to go with the flow, but to have a backup plan in his pocket.
And so, when the new orders came from Central District Health that Ada County was moving back to Stage 3 in the Idaho Rebounds plan — after Eichelberger had planned on an in-person, live event at the Visual Arts Collective — like all seasoned show biz folk, he improvised.
"We are making it available both 'in 3-D,' in person, and 'in cyberspace,' via live webinar," said Eichelberger.
The idea for the B-movie theme for this summer's block of shows started with a conversation "about movies you'd see at the drive-in theater," he said. The first show, "The Blob," is slated for 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 30. It is based on the actual 1958 B-movie starring Steve McQueen.
"The Blob consumes everything," Eichelberger said, laughing. Part of the allure of the B-movie themes for the shows is the campiness that surrounds them.
The two featured story slammers are Nathan Eggleston and Beth Norton. Eggleston, who recently "escaped from New York" to hang in Idaho, takes The Blob's premise and stretches it include an homage to Pride Month and also to his grandmother, who has Alzheimer's.
Norton's performance will highlight a more ethereal notion, said Eichelberger. "It's about when you have had that experience of trying to convince somebody of something they can't believe."
The music of the evening will sound familiar to B-movie aficionados — it was pulled directly from the film, Eichelberger said.
The format is a 90-minute show with no intermission and will also feature "The Sheepish Slammer, black sheep body double, somebody who doesn't want to be on stage," he said. That person is usually set up back stage with a microphone, and Eichelberger uses a black sheep puppet to stand in for the person, so to speak. "The black-sheep puppet lip syncs," he said. "It's kind of a bizarre experience because I am focusing on the syllables as the person talks and making the puppet speak — open, close, open, close."
This time, that person will be off stage at home.
There will be a limited number of 50 at the VAC, mostly the slammers and their entourage, said Eichelberger, and the arrivals will be staggered, asked to wear masks and will be seated in a socially distanced setting at the venue.
"We were originally planning for 100 but now with 50, presumably we could put 12 feet between people. We'll be wiping down the mic after every speaker and there will be only one person on stage at a time," he said.
Special guest at the event is Eriks Garsvo, who is bringing a model he put together of the Star Trek Voyager. "'The Blob' consumes everything," said Eichelberger, "and Eriks, he's consumed with everything Star Trek."
The number of those who can join in the fun at home is totally unlimited.
"Just go to the Facebook event page. We'll have updated information there," Eichelberger said.