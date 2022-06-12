The summer session of Story Story Late Night kicks off at 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 14 in the walled garden behind the woman’s ward at the Old Penitentiary.
Writer and storyteller Beth Norton is directing this session, and chose the theme “The WiZARD of AHHHHZ!” Tuesday’s show is the first installment, entitled “Lions, Tigers and Bears, OH MY!” — Big hairy stories.
“What really makes the show unique is that it’s a mix of curated stories with spontaneous stories,” said Jodi Eichelberger, artistic director of Story Story Late Night. “They’re all supposed to be related to the theme. But as you got from our themes, there’s a lot of ins to those themes.”
Story Story Late Night is the uncensored spinoff from Story Story Night — adults only recommended.
“It’s people sharing stories from their life,” Eichelberger said. “So they might be funny, or it could be serious or a mix of the two.”
Since the first show takes place during Pride Month, it will center and celebrate LGBTQIA+ stories and storytellers.
“All three of our featured storytellers are part of the LGBTQIA+ community, and come from all different aspects,” Eichelberger said.
The featured speakers for Tuesday’s show are Sophie Hughes, Mattio Martinez and Ben Clegg. Hughes has been named “the lion” of the show, and is a trans woman. Martinez is “the tiger” and shares from his perspective as a queer Latino man from L.A. Clegg is “the bear,” a label he identifies with within the gay community, and will tell a story that provides both laughter and representation.
In addition to the featured story tellers, the night will feature musical guest, Louie C with the show hosted by Hailee Lenhart-Wees.
What truly makes this event unique, is that audience members have the opportunity to enter their name at the story booth, for a chance to spontaneously share a five-minute story from their lives, said Eichelberger.
“We don’t know what they’re going to say and sometimes they don’t either,” Eichelberger said.
The idea is that the chosen theme will inspire stories that are unique, but come together and complement each other.
“I’m used to being in theater, so I’m used to telling a story that someone else has written,” Clegg said. “I don’t enjoy improv. It’s not my favorite thing. But this is such a different beast unto itself.”
Norton said as she chose the theme she was hoping to provide the opportunity for variety.
“I think one of the cool things about storytelling is you really don’t know what’s gonna come out,” said Norton. “Like, I could never predict when we said ‘lions, tigers and bears oh my!’ that these were the stories we were gonna get. You know, there’s just infinite possibilities. … It’s freeform, you have 10 to 12 minutes to tell the story and it just brings out rich detail, and a lot of connection with people in the audience.”
As a director, Norton’s focus is not to control the content, but to help guide the storytellers in communicating what they truly mean to share.
“Because it’s their story, it’s really not our job as directors to impact the content, necessarily. What we’re really trying to do is make sure that it’s clear and that whatever it is that they most want to communicate is coming across,” said Eichelberger said.
The event is very community focused, and the priority is to make everyone feel safe to share, he added.
“The story I have to tell deals very specifically with gay men within the scene,” Clegg said. “That’s where this ties into pride, into kind of a celebration, a humorous take on that community … but nonetheless, it’s representation.”
The show can be unpredictable, with random audience members sharing unrehearsed personal stories, but that is also what creates a unique community.
“My feeling is that we can survive anything for five minutes,” Eichelberger said. “And actually, sometimes the story is that I am sitting there thinking, ‘why in the world did this person pick this to share in public?’ are some of the most fascinating five minutes that I’ve had. … There’s moments where they’re the most brilliant stories, and you can’t believe that this person just thought of it in the moment and came up and shared it.”
Lenhart-Wees as the host will be responsible for ensuring smooth transitions and flow throughout the impromptu sharing.
“Live storytelling just hits differently than on the internet; it’s such a breath of fresh air,” Lenhart-Wees said.
With a background primarily in stand-up comedy, Lenhart-Wees is looking forward to an event that is not focused on comedy alone.
“Our tagline for the show is authentic, inspiring and spontaneous, which captures a lot of it, because it’s just people’s truth,” Eichelberger said. “And often it is inspiring. And as an audience member, I’m often surprised at how much I connect to storytellers who have very little in common with me. But there’s something about what they share and particularly when they are able to be vulnerable, that lets me in and it feels like I know them.”
Story Story Night was inspired by a program called “The Moth” based in New York. Eichelberger was involved with “The Moth,” and when he moved to Boise in 2014, he was pleasantly surprised to discover that a Boise version of the show —Story Story Night — was already established.
“I think I’d only been here a week, and I went to the show and it blew me away,” Eichelberger said. “The storytellers in New York, they’re looking for an editor or a book deal, they’re trying to advance their career. I don’t think many people have that expectation of the show in Boise, Idaho. And so they’re just there to share their story. It’s the most beautiful thing.”
Tickets are $12 online or $15 at the door, and tickets are included for Story Subscribers. Beer and wine will be for sale inside the venue, and attendees can bring their own blankets, stadium chairs, food and non-alcoholic beverages. More details are available at storystorynight.org.