Lynn Coleman remembers her first days at the Methodist Shoppe in Caldwell.
“I came to work in late July ‘79,” she said. “I had just turned 24 that month.”
She had graduated that spring with an associate in science degree and had planned on working in the medical records field.
But it just wasn’t the right fit.
“You don’t want to lock me in a closet with a typewriter,” she said, with a short laugh. “I have to be with people.”
That day was her first, but Coleman’s relationship with the Methodist Shoppe has lasted for more than 40 years. Today, she runs the place as the manager. And she knows a bit about the history of the place.
“It started in 1961,” Coleman said, “and it moved to this location in 1966. It’s the oldest thrift shop in Caldwell.”
It sits in a set-off location and is nestled along the banks of Indian Creek on Simplot Boulevard, near the railroad tracks.
It’s the people who come through the doors each day that keep her going, said Coleman. “We’re all trying to serve the community.” She laughed, looking around at all of the suits, dresses, blouses and coats hanging up. “I will say, I’m tired of clothes.”
Some of the most unusual items that have passed through the doors were items of World War II memorabilia, including “two or three Nazi daggers that sold for $300 each,” she said.
But when pressed for other standouts or oddments, Coleman shrugged. “Really, it’s just everything you see here. … But … dishes are hard to move. Everybody likes paper or plastic these days.” The most common items, she said, are: “Clothes, clothes and shoes.”
Some of the shops “regulars” come several times a week picking through the newly-added treasures. Books are hot items. “There’s lots of book-a-holics in Caldwell, you do know that, don’t you? And lots of ladies are really into the Christian novels.”
Last year, the shop had to close for a number of months because of flooding. “A leaky toilet that went wild over the weekend” left a foot and a half of water in the crawl space, Coleman said. That was on Feb. 25. The shop was closed for exactly four months. “We reopened the 25th of June,” she said.
Besides the flood, an errant windstorm once peeled back tiles on the roof. And a couple of times, the place was robbed.
“We did have kids come through the front door once and they took the coin box,” said Coleman. “And we had burglars twice — they took some lovely patchwork quilts.”
She remembers when the shop’s street name changed from “Aven Street” to Simplot Boulevard in 1985.
“The city police or maybe it was the highway department … they had a memorial service for the street sign and they buried it like they were having a funeral,” said Coleman. “Then they dug it up a few days later. I don’t know where it is now.”
Coleman listens to Christian rock when she has some time off and likes to read Robyn Carr novels — “anything that’s not too gruesome,” she said. Her favorite movies include “Star Wars — the first ones,” and when it comes to favorite food, Coleman prefers to have it simple: “Quick and easy. No brainers,” she said.
Coleman said her parents were inspirational figures in her life growing up. “My mom and dad — they were pretty straight shooters. My dad would back my mom to the hilt. He’d say: ‘Well, what did your mom say?’ They’re both gone now.”
She grew up in Council. “Caldwell was like the big city. When I first moved here, I lived in an apartment on Main Street. Rent was $65 a month,” Coleman said with a laugh.
She discovered what would be her life’s dedication after a yard sale. “Me and Julie Tucker, my roommate, we brought the rest of the stuff from the yard sale to the Methodist Shoppe. That’s how I found out it was here,” said Coleman.
She looks back on the decades spent as the shop’s manager with a smile and a slight shake of her head.
“I’ve always tried to make everybody feel at home here,” she said. “I’m pretty much what you see is what you get.”
Coleman surveyed the store, taking note of the cornucopia of items: dishes, quilts, clothing, shoes, books and more.
“If you wait long enough,” she said, “it all comes to the Methodist Shoppe.”