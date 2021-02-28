Mark Iverson has a penchant for the macabre.
A historian, Iverson serves as the administrative manager of cemeteries for the City of Boise Parks and Recreation Department. He became especially intrigued by the Morris Hill cemetery. "I got very interested in finding out these great stories of people who'd been buried there."
Iverson did lead some of the city's historical tours that focus on architectural history, but "I've always been sort of into the darker stuff … the macabre history of Boise," he said. "I tried to find things that spoke to the less-than-glorious history, the other side of things … crime."
Iverson said some former residents who lived in out-of-the-way places or had offices in some of the old buildings scattered throughout Boise had nefarious pasts; these are the stories that intrigue him. "In the McCarty Building (202 S. Ninth St.) a Dr. Wylie had an electroshock clinic," Iverson said. "And a lot of people don't know there was actually a canal in the East End or quarries above The Old Pen." He's uncovered stories about shoot-outs and discovered creepy ghost stories.
Iverson, along with business partner and co-owner Jeff (J.D.) Wade, have a website and a Facebook page where they post some of the history stories they have found. You can also sign up for a free Idahistory Monthly Newsletter. In addition, the two history buffs — Wade's day job is as a guard at The Old Idaho Pen — have put together some Idahistory tours that take you down back alleys, to historical intersections, houses and other corners that have gathered creepy stories like the earthy dust from whence they came. Their tours have recently been on hiatus due to the pandemic, but beginning the weekend of March 20-21, the tours will be back at 1 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, featuring: "A Macabre History of Boise."
Iverson said he loves the way history informs what's happening today. "It's like a treasure hunt," he said. "When I discover a story, I want to share it."