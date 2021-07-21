Boise veteran Bill Heyob is a U.S. Marine veteran whose career spans 24 years with deployments to Panama, Honduras, Bosnia, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq and Afghanistan. Heyob wanted to continue in a service role after the military so he took a job with the state of Idaho Division of Veterans Services. Now he spends his days helping other Boise veterans and surviving spouses by determining what VA benefits they may be eligible for, and assisting with the completion, submission and tracking of their claims and the appeals process when needed.
His dedication to country and community has earned him recognition in the national Veterans of Foreign Wars #StillServing campaign. The campaign honors veterans who continue to serve after active duty. He was chosen as one of the few VFW #StillServing Heroes nationwide.
Heyob said he finds his work extremely rewarding, explaining that veterans often have no idea what benefits they may be eligible for and once he helps them determine eligibility and file; they are usually amazed and always beyond grateful. He said he “feels like Santa every day” and is blessed to be able to help those who sacrificed for their country and their families.
The Idaho Press recently interviewed Heyob via email about his work, his dedication to others and more.
Idaho Press: Bill Heyob, how did you come to work with veterans and surviving spouses in navigating what can be a daunting process: their VA benefits?
Bill Heyob: I retired out of the Marine Corps on Dec. 31, 2012, and while on Terminal Leave, I was hired by the Idaho Division of Veterans Services as a State Veteran Service Officer. Within weeks, I was sent to Annapolis, Maryland, and attended the Veterans of Foreign Wars Advanced Veteran Service Officer Training Course and have been performing this job ever since (coming up on nine years).
IP: Are you able to help them fill out confusing forms, etc. or how exactly do you work with them? Can you give details or examples?
BH: Many veterans and surviving spouses have no idea what benefits that they may be eligible for. We go over the veteran's service in the military, where they served, when, what bases they served on, what conflicts (if any) and assist with what benefits they will be eligible for.
After determining what they are eligible for, we complete all of the forms, submit them to the VA and answer any questions that they may have during the completion of the claim by the VA. If necessary, once the claim is finished, we explain what their options are under the Appeals Modernization Act, file all of the necessary forms and represent them with the Board of Veterans Appeals.
IP: You said in your work you "feel like Santa every day." Can you talk about one story that made you feel that you had made a real difference in helping a veteran?
BH: Here is one of my success stories (of which there are many). I was contacted by a son-in-law of an Army veteran who served in combat during the Korean War in field artillery. The veteran did not like talking about his service and had never filed a claim. The son-in-law said that his father-in-law was extremely deaf and he and his wife were struggling financially.
(The) son-in-law assisted me in gathering all of the required information for a disability claim and we talked the veteran into filing a claim. The VA granted the veteran 100% service connection for hearing loss and if at the time it was an initial "Fully Developed Claim," the VA was granting a 1-year earlier effective date.
The veteran was awarded a retroactive payment of $48,000 and a monthly award of $3,200/month. Due to the veteran's disability rating, the veteran's wife was also eligible to enroll in the VA's ChampVA Medical Insurance. The veteran wanted to come in and thank me for my help and said that it was the first time since returning from the Korean War that he thought that the U.S. government actually cared about him.
IP: Any advice you could give to veterans who become frustrated with the paperwork and other challenges involved in procuring their benefits?
BH: My advice to veterans is first — everything has to be proven in order for the VA to grant benefits. Not all things are cut and dry and many veterans just get upset if the VA denies their claims and walk away from it.
If there is a denial, there is only a small window in which to appeal the decision and sometimes the only way to get a condition approved is through an appeal to the Board of Veterans Appeals (even though it is a slow process).
If they have questions, talk to someone who knows what they are talking about, like an accredited Veteran Service Officer. Ranting about the perceived injustice on Facebook is not going to get a condition approved.
IP: What do you do in your off hours — do you have any hobbies?
BH: In my off time, I spend as much time as I can with my wife, Nancy, and we try to fish as much as possible. My daughter is waiting to depart for Air Force Basic Training so I also try to spend time with her (difficult with a teenager!).
IP: Books, movies, TV shows?
BH: I like reading books on history, especially war books and movies about war. After spending 24 years of my life in the Marine Corps, that encompasses my life— which also helps talk about experiences that my older veterans have experienced. I am also a die-hard Ohio State Buckeye and Notre Dame Football fan.
IP: Anything else you'd like to say?
BH: I am fortunate to work for the state of Idaho with the Idaho Division of Veterans Services. Many veterans say the hardest thing about the military is trying to re-learn how not to be in the military once they leave active duty as civilians do not understand us.
I don't have that problem. I have 16 other veteran service officers who work on my team (all veterans), an outstanding administrative staff and we work with military veterans and family members on a daily basis. Our organizations provide so many different services to veterans — not only with assistance with claims but with the operations of the two different veteran cemeteries (Boise and Blackfoot), the three state veterans homes in Boise, Lewiston and Pocatello (with a fourth one being built in Post Falls) and our Post 9/11 GI Bill State Approval Agency for Education.
Lastly, I wish veterans saw how the VA actually operates. Many veterans think the VA is "out to deny every claim sent to them." We are fortunate to live in Idaho and we have one of the best VA regional offices and VA medical centers in the entire country. The Boise VA Regional Office is staffed with about 80% veterans and they will do everything that they can to try to approve a claim.
On many occasions, VA employees will come over to our office and ask if we can submit an additional piece of evidence or new claim for a veteran so they can grant service connection to issues that were not claimed but the veteran is eligible for. This is a great state with a great team on the state and federal VA level.