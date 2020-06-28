This is the story of a dog that went missing in Caldwell and was found by two Good Samaritans.
But that’s just the beginning of a tale that has its ups — and downs.
It all started when Thelma and Dale Dietrick and their 9 1/2-year-old chihuahua, Angel, became some of the very first tenants at The Gables Assisted Living and Memory Care in Caldwell.
It was Monday, June 15, opening day for the brand new assisted living and memory care home, and the Dietricks were one of nine couples moving in that day.
“They moved in on opening day,” said Derek Westover, administrator. It was a hectic day, he said, but he and his staff felt like it had gone pretty smoothly. “Things were going well — and then they lost their dog. It happened that night,” Westover said.
The Deitricks had taken Angel out to the courtyard to do her business, but then the little dog who was set in her ways and in unfamiliar territory, became frightened. She panicked, wriggled under the fence and took off.
“She just ran and ran,” said Thelma. “The people from The Gables, they were all out looking for her. All of the family and friends. Our great-granddaughters looked for her.”
Posts soon went up about the missing pup on Facebook.
But she didn’t come back — and no one called to say they’d found her that night. Tuesday came and went with no word about Angel — and the possibility of finding her alive and well was growing slim.
All day Wednesday, the Dietricks waited to no avail. But then, on Wednesday evening, they heard a knock on their door and were joyfully surprised by Robin Mudge and Samantha Knigge, the angels who found Angel. They came in cradling the little dog in their arms. They had heard about the missing pooch on Facebook and had gone in search of her. They’d found her, scared, and whimpering, out in the elements, in the scrabble.
“Robin had heard something in the weeds,” Thelma said, “and some little boy crawled down in the weeds and got her. We were just tickled to death.”
A tuckered out Angel slept good that night, Thelma said. But the next morning, she noticed something was wrong. “She started walking sideways ... and then went into a seizure,” Thelma said. The seizures kept coming and, alarmed, the Dietricks called their veterinarian in Caldwell who had always tended Angel. But they had no openings that day and advised the Dietricks to take Angel to a vet in Boise.
“They would not see that little dog that day,” said a forlorn and distraught Thelma. “They refused. ... They’ve doctored every dog we’ve ever had — and in 63 years we’ve had many.”
She said they ended up having to make the hardest decision of all — especially after losing her once and getting her back. Now, they would mourn her loss — again. “She was in cardiac arrest and we knew she would not make it,” Thelma said. “She’d been through a living hell. I think the traumatic experience of her being gone for two nights out in the weeds, that probably did it to her.”
It was devastating to the Dietricks. On top of the loss of Angel, they had also had to say goodbye to their two other pets in the weeks before moving into their new home at The Gables. They’d found a new home for their cat and their other chihuahua, Angie, moved in with their daughter. “It’s really a sad outcome,” said Thelma.
She said she and Dale are sad, but are now trying to dwell on the good times they shared with Angel.
“She did provide a lot of comfort over the years. We’ve shed a lot of tears ... but they’ve been good memories,” said Thelma.
And they’re focusing on adjusting to their new home.
“They got our paper started right away,” she said. “I’ve always been very familiar with the paper — I was a delivery person for the Caldwell News-Tribune. My girls were little then and it was something I could do.”
Her route included Greenleaf and all of Homedale, she said. “And I opened the Austrian area in Homedale. … I’d go 106 miles a day in a green VW bug with air horns. My husband put air horns on and I’d give a toot — and people would know their paper was there.”