Last week, we talked about “stopping to smell the flowers” and listed a few ideas on the topic: JoAnn’s Iris Garden in Meridian; the Idaho Botanical Garden in Boise; and foothills trails in the Ridge to Rivers trail network. If you are looking for more walkabout opportunities, why not try our open-space reserves? Reader Gary Richardson and his wife, Diane Ronayne, happen to live right next to the Fort Boise Military Reserve, “which has been a major contributor to my sanity during the pandemic,” Richardson said in an email.
Richardson began documenting the wildflowers at the reserve beginning in February 2020 through to “this year’s magnificent spring bloom,” he said.
Here are some you might come across on your own meanderings.