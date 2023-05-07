Support Local Journalism


My grandfather, like many other young men during the Great Depression, left home and traveled west to work in the Civilian Conservation Corps, or the CCC. The voluntary government work relief program provided employment for 3 million people, who worked on environmental projects and helped shape America’s public lands, parks and forests.

I don’t know much about my grandfather’s time in the CCC, and even less about what he ate while he worked in a CCC camp. But I do know this — to fuel the physically demanding labor, he was likely consuming upwards of 4,000 calories a day.

