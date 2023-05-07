My grandfather, like many other young men during the Great Depression, left home and traveled west to work in the Civilian Conservation Corps, or the CCC. The voluntary government work relief program provided employment for 3 million people, who worked on environmental projects and helped shape America’s public lands, parks and forests.
I don’t know much about my grandfather’s time in the CCC, and even less about what he ate while he worked in a CCC camp. But I do know this — to fuel the physically demanding labor, he was likely consuming upwards of 4,000 calories a day.
This little morsel of information is from “The Civilian Conservation Corps Cookbook,” a new cookbook by Amy Bizzarri. The book will be available May 15, just over 90 years after the CCC first began.
According to the University of Idaho Library, Idaho had the largest number of CCC camps per capita. The 87,000 CCC workers labored on many projects throughout the Gem State, including thousands of miles of fire trails and fire lookouts, Idaho’s first state park (Heyburn), Sun Valley and Bogus Basin ski areas, and the Salmon River highway.
The young men who signed up for the CCC had to be willing to send most of their earnings home to their families. While they had to be healthy enough to serve, many, if not all, were underweight.
Bizzarri was hiking with a National Park Service ranger in Tennessee when she was inspired with the idea for the cookbook. “We visited a small CCC pocket museum, and the ranger shared with me that he wished he had a cookbook so he could recreate the meals,” she said. “I thought … I can do that!”
She researched first-hand accounts of the CCC mess hall experience and combed CCC archives from across the U.S. for recipes.
“The CCC cook served up rich, mouthwatering recipes such as fried ham with gravy, oven-roasted turkey with ‘snowflake’ potatoes, fried chicken and baked beans, anchored by vitamin-rich, vegetable-based recipes including candied carrots, string beans with tomato sauce and cabbage apple slaw,” she shared.
“Dessert was always served at dinner, and the CCC mess hall chefs whipped up chocolate cake with fudge frosting, mincemeat cupcakes, apple brown betty, every type of pie under the sun, from blackberry pies to coconut cream pies, and cookies galore. Enrollees spoke highly of the meals.”
No surprise there. It’s easy to imagine the CCC workers coming in hot, sweaty and famished after a day’s work on the Brundage Mountain Road in McCall. What a welcome respite it must have been for them to sit down and tuck in to a hearty meal of Bologna Casserole, Brunswick Stew and Baking Powder Biscuits, all recipes included in the cookbook.
Bizzarri tested all the recipes and adapted them for the modern kitchen. “It is my hope that readers will attempt to relive history through these CCC recipes,” she said. “All of the featured recipes appeared on CCC camp menus. Budget friendly, with ingredients that can easily be found if not in your very own pantry, then at your local grocer, these recipes reflect the ‘make-do’ attitude of Depression Era home cooks. Large-batch recipes can literally feed an army, or inexpensively cater a gathering or celebration for friends and family.”
The names of some of the dishes, like Moonstruck Toast, American Chop Suey, Porcupine Meatballs and Wacky Cake, hearken back to a time in our nation’s history that was challenging and defining, when young men by the thousands left home to work to try and keep their families from the brink of destitution.
Bizzarri, who has written two other books on culinary history, dedicated this book to her grandfather, who, like mine, served in the CCC. “He enrolled in CCC Camp 797 / BF-3, on Aug. 31, 1935, when he stood 5 feet 11 inches and weighed a mere 153 pounds. The CCC helped him gather strength and experience the dignity of purposeful employment during difficult years.”
Here is one of Bizzarri’s favorite recipes from her cookbook. “Pineapple Fritters recall both a donut shop apple fritter and an onion ring. They’re delicious! Use fresh fruit in the summer and canned fruit when it’s not in season. The recipe yields 10-12 fritters.”
Pineapple Fritters
1 ½ cups flour
3 tablespoons sugar
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 20 ounce can crushed pineapple; drained (or two cups of fresh pineapple, chopped/crushed).
1/2 cup milk
1 cup canola oil for deep frying
Whisk together flour, sugar, and baking powder. Add crushed pineapple and milk and stir until the dough sticks together. Cover and chill for 2 hours.
Pour oil to a depth of 5 inches into a Dutch oven; heat to 375 degrees F.
Drop batter by rounded tablespoonfuls, and fry, in batches, 5 minutes or until golden.