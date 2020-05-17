I remember the day it first happened like it was yesterday — and yet, it seems like it’s been years ago. On my first grocery shopping expedition on Saturday, March 14, a day after Idaho reported its very first COVID-19 case, I pulled up some pantry staple recommends from Melissa Clark’s March 6 New York Times article “Stocking Your Pantry, the Smart Way.”
Not knowing what we were really in for, my instincts nevertheless told me to do some smart squirreling away of “the basics,” items I didn’t normally pay that much attention to. Pasta? Check. Beans and peanut butter? Check, check. I had to go to two stores to locate rice but yeah, check. Flour was as absent from the shelves as toilet paper, but no worries, I had some at home. Then I looked at the list and another empty shelf — no yeast? This was really a bummer as one of my comfort go-to to-dos is baking bread.
That was when I resolved to make my own sourdough starter. With sourdough starter, I would never have to rely on yeast again!
Plus, I love sourdough bread. It is chewy, flavorful, distinguished by its trademark tangy bite and the crust is, well, really crusty.
Going through the process of making my own starter also taught me patience — you can’t make starter magically in an instant, it’s a dayslong process. And the anticipation of the successful culmination of my efforts added a sense of Christmas morning wonder to the whole thing.
So, if you are ready to cut free your ties to yeast, here is a primer for making your own sourdough starter along with three recipes.
I got all my basics from following along with Donna Currie’s “Sourdough Starter Along” at slice.seriouseats.com. My daughter-in-law Joyce sent me the link and I was surprised just how easy it is.
Before you begin, there are a few things you might want to know about sourdough history and the process of making a successful starter. Sourdough bread tracks back to ancient Greece and was probably discovered by accident after someone left out some flour mixed with water. A fermentation process created its own yeast.
What happens is, good bacteria gets into the mix over several days worth of cultivating it — it really is just equal parts flour and water and you just keep adding equal parts daily in small increments — that’s called “feeding it” — and stirring several times a day. Soon, you will begin to see bubbles on top of the mixture and you’ll be able to detect a tangy scent — hence, the moniker “sourdough.”
For ingredients, I just used tap water and plain old flour for the starter but switched to bread flour when making the recipes. That’s all! Find a Mason jar or any glass jar with a lid — I used a pickle jar — and you’re ready to go.
How to start your sourdough starter:
I started with 1 tablespoon of flour, smushed and compacted into the spoon, and 1 ounce of water. Stir it up and then stir several more times during the day, covering loosely with plastic wrap each time. The next day is just a stirring day, and again, do it several times. On day three you begin to “feed” your starter: 2 tablespoons of flour and 1 ounce of water and stir together, adding several stirrings during the day.
Day four is back to 1 tablespoon of flour and one 1 of water. Stirring and covering as before. You may start to see some bubbling and get a whiff of tanginess (fermentation and natural yeast making is happening!).
Keep repeating the feeding and stirring process in the same ratio for about five more days.
You’ll be ready to “harvest” some of your starter for a loaf of bread — or pancakes or pizza dough — when you see lots of bubbles on top and throughout your jar and really smell that tang.
Also to keep in mind: Whenever you harvest from your starter, be sure to feed it afterwards. If you are not in a baking mood and not harvesting pretty regularly, you can put your starter “to sleep” in the fridge for awhile, no need for feeding then.
Happy baking! Send my any questions and for sure send in photos of your own sourdough bakes.
Recipes: These are both by Donna Currie who also has a blog, Cookistry at cookistry.com. Her first book, “Make Ahead Bread,” is available on Amazon.
Starter-Along Sourdough Bread Recipe
Harvest about 4 ounces of sourdough starter (and feed the starter afterwards). Add ¼ cup of flour and 1 ounce of water, stir, cover and let sit overnight.
The next day you can bake bread!
Ingredients:
All of the prepared starter
8 ounces flour
4 ounces water
1 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon olive oil
Directions:
1. Put the prepared starter, flour, and water into the bowl of your stand mixer. (You can also do this by hand, which is what I did — it doesn’t require a lot of kneading.) If you’re using a stand mixer, knead with the dough hook until the mixture becomes elastic, just a few minutes, then add the salt and oil and knead until combined. Turn dough out onto your work surface and knead by hand until the mixture is elastic.
2. You have your choice of baking today or tomorrow. If you want to give this an overnight rest, drizzle the dough with olive oil and put it into a plastic bag. Let it rest in the refrigerator overnight. In the morning, remove from the refrigerator, give it a little massage in the bag, and let it come up to room temperature, about two hours, then continue with step 4.
3. To bake today, form the dough into a ball, drizzle with olive oil, and place it into a bowl to rise until doubled, two to three hours.
4. Remove the dough from the bowl (or plastic bag) and gently form it into your desired shape. Place it seam-side down on a baking sheet sprinkled with cornmeal. Cover with plastic wrap and let it rise until doubled, one to two hours. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
5. When the loaf has fully risen, slash the top and bake at 350 degrees until the crust is golden, about 40 minutes. Let it cool completely on a rack before slicing.
Starter-Along Sourdough Pizza Recipe
This process takes three days, but it’s worth it.
YIELD: 4 small or one large pizza
ACTIVE TIME: 30 minutes
TOTAL TIME: at least 3 days
Ingredients:
4 ounces 100% hydration sourdough starter
10 ounces bread flour, divided
1 teaspoon salt
1½ tablespoons olive oil
Directions:
1. Combine 4 ounces sourdough starter with 2 ounces bread flour and 1 ounce water. Allow to rest overnight, covered, at room temperature.
2. The next day, add 8 ounces bread flour and 5 ounces water. Knead in stand mixer fitted with dough hook attachment at low speed until ball is formed, about 3 minutes. Add salt and olive oil. Knead at low speed until elastic, about 10 minutes. Transfer to gallon-sized zipper-lock bag coated with olive oil and allow to rest in refrigerator for two days (dough will expand — remove excess air from bag as necessary.
3. To bake, remove dough from refrigerator at least two hours before baking. Place baking stone in oven and preheat oven to 500 degrees. Stretch or roll dough into circle 14 inches in diameter. Top with approximately 3/4 cup tomato sauce, 1/2 pound grated mozzarella cheese, and desired toppings. Transfer to sheet pan or pizza peel and place on preheated pizza stone. Bake until browned and bubbly, about 10 minutes. Serve immediately.