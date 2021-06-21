Executive director Ralph May says that food costs and inflation are stretching family budgets tight and so has started a program serving Mountain Home. "Food costs are exploding across the country, and we wanted to help working families to alleviate these costs," he tells The Idaho Press-Tribune.
St. Vincent de Paul Southwest Idaho has restarted The Mountain Home Summer Feeding Program.
The nutritious meals are offered to all children ages 1-18.
The “Picnic in the Park” lunch program operates from Noon-1:00 pm weekdays at Carl Miller Park.
Adults can also receive the same meals for a small fee.
Dates: Running from June 1 - August 13, this year, we are excited to share a few new and improved changes, including increased quality and nutrition of lunch components and offering more exciting activities and events on less attended days, including Fridays.
Activities include bouncy houses, face painting, and more!
For more details about this program, please visit the website: svdpid.org/mountain-home-summer-feeding-program/.