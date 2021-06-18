Boise is on the rise! Local nonprofit St. Vincent de Paul of Southwest Idaho announced it has joined with Kirkland, Washington-based nonprofit Community Loaves, to add nutritious whole grains to their local Overland Pantry, the largest in the SVdP network of pantries. The goal is to expand to the additional pantry sites in the Treasure Valley.
Overland pantry manager Jeff Stanhouse has coordinated the program with Community Loaves Chief Bread Officer Katherine Weaver Kehrli and with the help of local volunteer baker and hub coordinator. Annette Haenszel, SVdP, is looking for more local Treasure Valley-based volunteers who love to bake and want to join forces with Community Loaves and bake healthy bread for their local Treasure Valley neighbors in need.
Details:
Our new partnership with Community Loaves in support of our Overland Food Pantry clients. We want to expand this to serve all SVdP pantries throughout the Treasure Valley.
Community Loaves home-based volunteers bake nutritious whole grain sandwich loaves for food banks in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. Originally a small group, they now boast over 900 volunteers and support 24 different food bank agencies.
If you think you might like to add baking bread to your volunteer efforts, please check out the Community Loaves website to learn how you can bake up a difference! Learn more here, communityloaves.org.