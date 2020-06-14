Erin Stewart and her group at Make-A-Mask idaho have been making masks to fill orders as they come in for them through spreadsheets she set up on Google. She was first approached by Rob Vande Merwe, executive director of Idaho Health Care Association. Vande Merwe oversees assisted living and aging care facilities throughout Idaho.
Stewart has enlisted hundreds of sewers, plus a handful of drivers for pickups and deliveries and to help support her overall efforts. And they’ve delivered thousands of mask, mostly in Southwest Idaho including all across the Treasure Valley and even to Weiser and the McCall/Cascade area.
Those who order the masks can choose from a variety of styles, Stewart said. They are making more than one style based on feedback, she said. “You should make what the facility wants so that way, they will be used.”
Stewart said the response has been huge. “It doesn’t surprise me just because the need is so big out there,” she said. She said there are also a lot of groups that are sewing the masks, some that are Facebook based. “But we’ve been able to get to people who are maybe not on Facebook. Everyone’s working on what they can work on.”
Stewart said she hopes the masks will help those who are working on the coronavirus front lines. “This will give them some kind of added protection,” she said. “It’s a small thing we can do to give back for all that they’re doing.”