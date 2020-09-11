One year after a landmark Idaho Supreme Court decision that means police officers can’t make warrantless arrests for domestic violence, Lisa Growette Bostaph and her team at Boise State University got to work on a study about its effects.
The Idaho Supreme Court decision is the case of State v. Clarke, which bans warrantless arrests for any misdemeanor charge unless an officer sees the crime, even if there is probable cause. The ruling meant police had to make a tectonic shift in the way they’ve been dealing with domestic violence situations for roughly 30 years. Police have relied on arrests consistently as a way to separate a suspect and a victim, but the ruling made that strategy much more difficult. Now, police must either obtain a warrant for misdemeanor domestic violence over the phone — which can take a long time and tie up officers — or they must obtain a written statement from the victim, something most victims are not comfortable with.
Growette Bostaph and the researchers she worked with found police departments didn’t know the ruling was coming, nor were they prepared for how it would change their jobs.
She and the researchers listed recommendations based on their findings including:
- Invest in community-based victim services statewide
- Invest in victim-witness units within police agencies
- On-scene response by victim services
- Invest in basic victim service training
- Institute a telephonic and electronic emergency civil protection order process for policing agencies
- Pass a constitutional amendment to reinstate the option of warrantless arrest for select crimes, based on their propensity for future physical har
- Use of on-scene assessment tools that provide information on possible level of dangerousness and/or lethality should be considered standard practice across all policing agencies
- As a standard practice while on-scene, police should directly connect victims to victim services
The effects were immediate, Growette Bosaph said.
“Within 24 hours of it coming out I actually had a couple phone calls from people saying, ‘Yeah, I think we’re going to start tackling recommendation X, or recommendation Y,’ and I said, ‘What? It’s literally been out publicly for 12 hours,” she said. “They said, ‘That’s OK. We really like this idea.’”