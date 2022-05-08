Do you have your sunscreen ready? Roaring Springs announced in a press release that Opening Weekend (weather permitting) is Saturday and Sunday, May 7 and 8, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Get your swimsuits, flip flops, and beach towels at the ready for the kickoff of Roaring Springs’ summer season. Open weekends have begun — and seven days a week operations start Memorial Day weekend, May 28.
Here are some Roaring Springs summer events to put on your calendar:
After School Splash (weather permitting): Tuesday — Friday, May 31-June 3, 4-8 p.m. Bring the kids out for some after-school fun at Roaring Springs! Admission is just $19.99+tax from 4-8 p.m.
June
Free Round of Mini Golf for Dads on Father’s Day: Sunday, June 19, 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. One free round of mini golf at Wahooz for dads on Father’s Day. Take a shot at the newly remodeled Hillbilly Hollow golf course, with 18 fun & challenging new holes.
Friday & Saturday Night Slides: Friday, June 17 — Saturday, Aug. 27, 6-10 p.m. Unlimited access to waterpark attractions as the sun sets on Roaring Springs. Admission $22.99+tax per person. Save $5 off when you bring any flavor Coke or Sprite can or save at roaringsprings.coms with promo code ENJOYACOKE.
Hope Float: Wed, June 29, noon-1pm 200 Boys & Girls Club members float around the Endless River to kick off the 22nd annual Great Dolphin Dunk! Adopt dolphins at Roaring Springs’ ticket booth or at www.adaclubs.org/dolphindunk/
August
Summer Splash Concert sponsored by Project 88.7: Thursday, Aug. 4, 6:30-11 p.m. Christian artists Kurtis Hoppie, Sarah Reeves, Peabod, and Tedahii perform on the Wave Pool Stage, plus enjoy unlimited access to waterpark attractions from 6:30-11 p.m. Buy tickets on the website.
The Great Dolphin Dunk: Sunday, Aug. 14, noon-1 p.m. Watch 10,000 toy dolphins race around Roaring Springs’ Endless River for great prizes in a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County. Waterpark admission required. Adopt dolphins at Roaring Springs’ ticket booth or at adaclubs.org.
After School Splash: Wednesday, Thursday, Aug 17-19 and Monday — Thursday, Aug. 22-25, 4-8 p.m. Bring the kids out for some after-school fun at Roaring Springs! Admission is just $19.99+tax from 4-8 p.m.
September
Last Splash Weekends (weather permitting): Saturday, Sunday, Sept. 10-11 and 17-18, noon to 7 p.m. Roaring Springs admission is just $23+tax ($17 off) from noon to 7 p.m. 50% off Cabana Rentals, reserve online at the website.