Andrew Koenig went as far as it took to ensure he could create the finest and best tasting spirits. His quest took him all the way to the Old World in western Europe. “After I finished college, I did an apprenticeship at a distillery in Austria,” Koenig said. “They shared with me 400 years of experience.”
The distillery where he learned how to make “eau-de-vie” or “water of life” was, in fact, 400 years old. There, he saw how local farmers were using the fruit they grew to make small batch fruit brandy. Koenig studied there for two years, returning again briefly to glean more information on the process. He brought that know-how back to Idaho and now is using the same process, using fruits — huckleberries, peaches, plums and cherries from his own orchards — to make his own fruit brandies — and has added vodka and whisky to the lineup.
And, he also bought the distillation system and all the equipment from Austria — the round helmet copper pot stills, tanks and all the accessories.
“They have 400 years of experience,” Koenig said. “I wasn’t about re-inventing the wheel here.”
Wife Jill is the other half of the Koenig team, bringing her graphic design skills to the table — and the labels on the bottles — as well as a myriad of other behind the scene contributions.
On April 8, the Koenig Distillery opened a Tasting Room where you not only get to sip on three quarter-ounce pours of Koenig spirits of your choice, but you also can roam around the working distillery in a self-guided tour. You’ll see an array of Willy Wonka-looking copper pots and tanks with peepholes for looking into, to check on the fruit mash or to monitor the temperatures. The grounds are bucolic and pastoral.
There is also a gift shop with hats, t-shirts, sweatshirts, etc. — and an Idaho State-run liquor store on premises, featuring all of the distillery’s products: apricot, plum, pear and cherry brandies; the Seven Devils whiskey line, including straight bourbon, rye whiskey and a honey whiskey with estate-grown honey pollinated from Sunnyslope vineyards and orchards, the limited edition Caldwell Night Rodeo bourbon and a limited “Barrel Proof” edition commemorating the distillery’s 20th year; and potato, huckleberry and peach vodkas.
The Distillery Tasting Room at the Koenig Distillery, 20928 Grape Lane in Caldwell, is open noon to 5 p.m., Wednesdays through Sundays, although closed on Easter Sunday and major holidays. For more information, go to the website: koenigdistillery.com.
Jeanne Huff is the community engagement editor for the Idaho Press. You can reach her at 208-465-8106 and follow her on Twitter @goodnewsgirl.