Idaho’s first official wine region celebrated its 15th anniversary last month. The Idaho Wine Commission announced in a press release that the Snake River Valley American Viticultural Area was designated on April 9, 2007, thanks to a group of Idaho wineries, vineyard owners, ag officials, and academics. The Snake River Valley AVA has grown from 15 wineries in 2007 to more than 40 today and has its own sub-region, the Eagle Foothills AVA.
“Idaho’s wine industry has seen phenomenal growth in the last 15 years,” said Moya Dolsby, executive director of the Idaho Wine Commission. “In 2007, we had a small number of wineries growing a few grape varieties. Today, Idaho’s wine industry accounts for over $210 million in annual revenue, provides hundreds of jobs, and helps support a thriving tourism business in the state.”
The Snake River Valley AVA has approximately 1,125 acres of commercial wine grapes. Its designation paved the way for approval of two more AVAs in Idaho, the Eagle Foothills AVA in 2015 and the Lewis-Clark Valley AVA in 2016, expanding the number of acres planted in the state to 1,300. On average, Idaho’s 70+ wineries now harvest more than 2,000 tons of grapes every year and produce more than 400,000 gallons of wine annually. The state’s vineyards and wineries have an estimated annual economic impact of $210 million.
The first vines planted in the Sunnyslope Wine Trail area of the Snake River AVA were white varietals planted in the 1970s. Today, Idaho is known for growing and producing classic varieties such as Syrah, Merlot, Riesling, and Chardonnay, as well as Tempranillo and Malbec. The Snake River Valley AVA is located inland along the 43-degree latitude line, the same latitude as the Rhone Valley in France and the Rioja Wine Region in Spain.
Idaho’s first AVA is distinctive for its high desert climate, relatively short growing season, and high altitude—including some of the highest regions for grape growing in the country. Its boundaries encompass prehistoric Lake Idaho, which once stretched from Brownlee Reservoir in Hells Canyon to an area just before Twin Falls. The ancient lakebed and surrounding volcanic activity helped create the unique soil that distinguishes the AVA from other wine regions, giving it a variety of soil types ranging from clay and sandy sediment to rich volcanic loess.
