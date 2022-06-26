Hissss! Psssst! There is an Idaho Reptile Zoo right here in Boise.
It’s only been open about a year and a half — it opened in the middle of the pandemic. And you might have driven by and missed it. It’s in the southeast corner of the southeast strip mall at Overland and Five Mile. There’s a life-size picture of Steve Irwin when you walk in the door as an homage to the late adventurer who loved all things reptile. And it’s a family-run operation — Tyler Messina is the director/owner; his mom, Wanda Messina runs the front desk and divvies up the fresh veggies (donated by the local Albertsons) to all the creepy-crawlies; and Tyler’s 13-year-old daughter Eleni helps with their outreach programs, including educational school presentations and birthday parties.
Tyler said he started the whole thing after taking a summer job in California at a reptile zoo there. All the animals were rescues, either from people who bought an exotic reptile — and then changed their mind, or some are from people who were keeping them illegally. “We had animals get brought in all the time needing homes,” Tyler said. He brought about a dozen with him when he moved to Idaho “and it’s been snowballing ever since,” he said.
You’ll find turtles, snakes, lizards, alligators, tarantulas and giant tortoises there. It’s an interactive zoo so people can pet and feed the animals. Have you ever scratched the belly of ‘gator? One little scaly guy with the cutest grin is named “Hiccup.” He wasn’t slimy, but kinda bumpy. A zoo visitor scratched his head between his “ears” and the look on his little alligator face was just: “Ahhhhhh.”
The Idaho Reptile Zoo is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $9 for adults and $6 for kids; 3 and under are free and there are discounts for seniors and first responders. And mind the sign: “Please don’t feed fingers to the animals.”
Jeanne Huff is the community engagement editor for the Idaho Press. You can reach her at 208-465-8106 and follow her on Twitter @goodnewsgirl.