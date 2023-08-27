Editor's Note: this is the second installment of a two-part series.
Redesigning Rhodes
Perhaps the most important turning point in Boise skateboarding was the redesign of Rhodes Skatepark. First and foremost, because it became one of the biggest and best skate parks in the Northwest. Second, because it brought Boise’s skate scene and the overall culture to the forefront — and this time it was in a positive light.
In 2005, a crew of local skaters, skate-supporters, and business owners got together to give Rhodes Park a facelift. For more than 10 years, the group worked to raise funds and awareness, which eventually led to a generous donation from the The J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation. The support from JKAF and the City allowed for the construction and completion of Rhodes Skate Park in 2016. The project also spawned the formation of the Boise Skateboard Association.
“We always knew that there was this potential for Rhodes to be like what it is now. Having a spot under a bridge is a really coveted thing to have for a skatepark,” said Paul Whitworth of Prestige Skate Shop.
The new Rhodes Skatepark covers the same 1.28 acres that was originally designated, but this park was designed by Grindline Skateparks out of Seattle, Washington and in collaboration with local skaters. Rhodes has over 40,000 square feet of skateable space with all kinds of features like bowls, rails, vert walls, ledges, stairs, hubbas, and red curbs galore. There’s something for beginners to rippers at Rhodes. It’s a top contender for largest skatepark in the entire Northwest, rivaling Lincoln City, Oregon. The year after Rhodes was completed, Boise was selected to host the X Games park qualifiers at Rhodes and did so for three years, in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
“[Rhodes] ended up being a game changer. It was such a success. There’s always a ton of kids and people down there. It's really the project that helped us get the momentum to work on these new projects,” said Whitworth, referring to the new Molennar Skatepark.
Boise’s skate scene
“We have some fantastic skateboarders in Boise right now,” said Whitworth. He went on to express that in addition to the level of talent in Boise’s skate scene, what’s especially cool about it is that people don’t feel like they have to leave Boise to level up.
“For the longest time, Boise didn’t really have that much to offer for skateboarding. Once you got through high school, you had to move somewhere like San Francisco or Portland,” said Whitworth. “Now it’s really sick here. Everyone’s like, I’m not going anywhere, which is really a different thing. Because for so long it was just like, man, I can’t wait to get out of here.”
Things like Rhodes and Moelnaar undoubtedly help with skateboarder retention, but so do places like Push & Pour, Americana Pizza, and JD’s Bodega — to name a few. All of those businesses are owned and operated by local skaters that grew up here, they employ local skaters, and they do various things to advocate for and support our local skate community.
Skatefort during Treefort Music Fest has grown to be a massive event. In the early days, Skatefort was basically some ramps and rails setup on Grove Street in front of The Modern. Since Rhodes was redesigned, Skatefort has transformed into a multi-day skating and live music event. DJs and punk bands perform in the middle of the park, while professional and local skateboarders, roller skaters, and scooter kids buzz around in organized chaos.
The momentum of skateboarding in Boise right now is undeniable. But as the Treasure Valley continues to grow and present more needs, challenges, and opportunities, where does skateboarding fit into the mix?
The future of skateboarding in Boise
Everyone that I talked to for this story had the same general consensus about the future of skating in Boise: skateboarding in Boise is pretty rad, and we still need more places to skate.
“If Boise’s trajectory stays on plan for skating, it will be a hub for skateparks in the nation,” said Push and Pour's Lucas Erlebach, noting that Boise's temperate weather makes it easier to maintain skateparks compared to neighboring states like Oregon and Washington that see more rain and snow.
As I mentioned in last week's "Skateboarding in Boise, Part I," Boise just got its fifth skatepark — Molenaar. Last year, a skate spot opened in Bowler Park. And in the near future, there are plans to build a skate spot in Ivywild Park in southeast Boise and a skatepark at Expo Idaho in Garden City. Within Boise parks' master plans, thereare also ideas for skate dots at Morris Hill Park on the bench and Catalpa Park over in the Collister neighborhood.
Quick vocab note: There are a few different types of skateparks these days. A skate dot is a small informal skate area, usually within a park or existing infrastructure. A skate spot is a small skatepark, usually 3,000 square feet or smaller, and typically has one or two skate features. A skatepark is bigger, usually over 8,000 square feet, and has multiple skate features. And a regional skatepark is over 20,000 square feet. OK back to the story.
The Boise Skateboard Association (BSA) is on a mission to get more places to skate in neighborhoods around the valley. The BSA is run by Josh Davis, who owns JDs Bodega and helps organize Skatefort, amongst other things. Whitworth and Coulet from Prestige, Erlebach from Push and Pour, Lori Wright from Newt & Harold's and a handful of other cool Boiseans are on the board of directors.
“You have to remember that not everyone is a crazy skateboarder. We have to have the other skateparks for, you know, the little girl or the little boy that wants to learn to skate and not be so intimidated,” said Erlebach. “I think that's key — having those smaller skateparks and even these neighborhood dots. It's just such a good community builder and just all around character builder.”
Whitworth and Coulet echoed Lucas — the next step for Boise is smaller skate spots in neighborhoods, parks, and even schools.
“I want to see all the neighborhood parks have some kind of skate feature. Even if it’s pretty small. I would love to see that. Just to maintain what’s been happening now and keep things rolling,” said Whitworth.
Coulet brought up Camel’s Back Park as a great place to put a skate spot.
“The median user group [for skateboarding] is maybe like 11 to 17. And in a park like Camel's Back, there’s really nothing for them. It's so unfortunate — there really isn't anything in cities catered towards that age group,” said Coulet.
Remember the 1965 skater protest in Ann Morrison Park that I mentioned in Part I? What stood out to me most when reading those articles was not the changes over the last 58 years. What caught my attention more were two things that seem to have not changed. One is how we, as a society, treat teenagers. So often, adults want teenagers to act like adults. But teenagers are fundamentally not adults. The cop responding to that protest in 1965 said that police showed up to "protect the kids acting like adults." We are constantly telling teenagers what they can't do and where they can't be, yet we don't build or create any space for teenagers to just be teenagers.
The other thing that I realized hadn't changed since 1965: skateboarding is still not allowed at schools. Why not? I'm sure it's some liability blah blah, but think about it. If schools had some sort of little skate feature, neighborhood kids would be all over it. It would be where kids could learn to skate without being intimidated, where they could meet other people of different ages and backgrounds. It could be where parents could teach their kids skate. It's safe. Schools are usually smack dab in the middle of a residential area, meaning kids can get there without driving or having to rely on someone to get them there. And, schools are pretty much a ghost town all summer. Why not add some little skate spots to schools?
“To have something for teenage kids to do is really important," said Whitworth. "Skateparks are kind of like a playground for teenagers — and grown men and women," he added with a smile.
Whether you skate or not, I think it's important to know that Boise's skate community is a key part of Boise's culture, economy, and trajectory. Will Boise become a skateboard mecca? I guess we'll see.