Earlier this month, the City of Boise held a grand opening for Molenaar Skate Park. It’s the fifth skate park in Boise, and one of 11 skate parks in the Treasure Valley. In the past decade, Boise has built a massive regional skate park, hosted three X-Games qualifiers, and built a new neighborhood skate spot. In the next decade, there are plans to build more. It seems that the city and community are fully on board with skateboarding.
But skating in Boise wasn’t always like this. When skateboards first hit the streets and sidewalks of Boise in the early 1960s, people thought it was just a fad — even a nuisance.
A brief history of skateboarding in BoiseSkateboarding (or “sidewalk surfing” as it was called back then), started in California in the late ‘50s and by the early ‘60s it had made its way to Boise. Kids, teens and adults took up the activity and soon people of all ages were skateboarding in streets and parks around Boise.
In May of 1965, Boise City Council passed a skateboarding ordinance, banning skating in the majority of Ann Morrison Park. Then-Park Superintendent Gordon Bowen told the Idaho Statesman, “This area, intended primarily as a place for passive recreation, has been anything but since the invasion of the skateboarders.”
Days after news of the ban broke, about 1,000 skaters from Boise Junior and Senior High Schools and Boise Junior College gathered in the park to peacefully protest the ban. They held their skateboards and handmade signs. The protest clashed with a yearbook signing party from Borah High and cops were called. North Junior High student and skater Fred Roberts told the Statesman, “We just want to be allowed to skate when and wherever it is safe. We can’t use the school playgrounds because it is against the rules.” Then-Boise Police Capt. Gus Urresti told the paper that the skate protest was “a whole lot of foolishness” and that cops showed up “to protect the kids who were behaving themselves and acting like adults.”
A series of editorials were submitted to the Statesman, making a case for and against where skateboarding should be allowed.
By the ‘70s, Boise skateboarders were riding at Americana Skate Park, Ramp Ranch, the “Tidy Bowl” (an abandoned pool on Boise Ave.), on homemade ramps, and down parking garages. There was a local skate team sponsored by Budget Tapes and Records.
And the debate of where to skate waged on.
In 1987, City Council banned skateboarding in five areas of downtown Boise. The plan had been to ban skateboarding in 29 blocks of downtown Boise, but about 100 skaters showed up to the city council meeting and a compromise was made.
As the next decade rolled around, “wheels down” and “dismount” zones were being adopted in cities from Boise to L.A. and the media had taken a sudden interest in skate-related injuries. Skate culture evolved in the early ‘90s, too — street skating, skate videos, increasingly difficult tricks, and professional skate teams were happening. And so was true in Boise.
Building a skate scene
Lori Wright and Lori Ambur opened Newt and Harold’s in 1985. Originally, it was a new and used sporting goods store, but when Lori and Lori began snowboarding in 1990, they saw an opportunity to open a snowboard-specific store in Boise, much like George’s had done for cycling. Newt and Harold’s quickly incorporated skateboards, as both scenes were growing in tandem locally. For the next 30 years, Newt and Harold’s supported generations of Boise skaters and snowboarders. It was the place to buy gear, hang out, watch skate videos, and be part of the local scene. Newt and Harold’s had skate and snowboard teams and employed hundreds of skaters and snowboarders over the years.
As the scene was growing, so was the need for places to skate.
Glenn Rhodes, a former Ada County Highway District commissioner, heard about business owners running off skateboarders from downtown areas. He consulted his 16-year-old neighbor, who took him around to local skate spots and showed him what features skateboarders liked.
In 1992, Rhodes came up with a plan for a multi-use park and persuaded the county and the city to designate a site for people to skate and recreate. A 1.28-acre park site was selected between 15th and 16th streets under the I-184 connector. For the next three years, from 1993-1995, Rhodes worked tirelessly to fundraise, organize, and build the park. He framed the site, poured concrete, installed fencing himself, and coordinated all other construction. Over the next 23 years, Boise skaters would use and work on the park, adding ramps, a flat bar, a fun box, a few ledges, and a beloved brick bank.
“It was kind of a do-it-yourself skatepark,” said Lucas Erlebach, a local skater who grew up in Star/Boise and is now co-owner of Push and Pour and Americana Pizza. “Growing up we would go there and just kind of skate around town.”
While Rhodes worked on the multi-use park, a group of local skaters worked with the City of Boise to design Fort Boise Skatepark, which opened in 1999. It was the first park in Boise created specifically for skateboarding.
The progress was palpable, but the tension around skateboarding remained. In 1998, City Council went on to ban skateboarding in a 60-block area of downtown Boise.
Skateboarding kinda blew up in the late ‘90s and into the ‘00s. It was the debut of the X Games, Tony Hawks’ Pro Skater video game, big brands like Nike and Adidas started sponsoring skaters, and some of the most iconic skate videos dropped (“Baker 3,” “Yeah Right,” “Mouse,” “Sorry,” “Video Daze,” etc). In short, skateboarding was popular and becoming more visible to mainstream media.
It was an important time for skateboarding in Boise, too. By this point, conversations about where people should skate had been happening for 40+ years. There were community members and business owners on both sides of the argument, but skate supporters relentlessly worked to advocate for and legitimize skating. Plus, there was a generation of skaters that grew up through it all and were now adults that were working, living, starting families, and (still) skating in Boise.
Paul Whitworth and Greg Coulet, co-owners of Prestige Skateshop, were part of that generation who grew up skating in Boise in the late ‘80s. They were involved in building Fort Boise in the late ‘90s and worked at Newt and Harold’s for years. In 2004, Paul and Greg opened Prestige Skateshop. They were inspired by what Lori and Lori had built with Newt and Harold’s and by other local shops like Matt Allen’s BBC (Boise Board Company), and wanted to have a shop of their own.
“We were seeing these smaller skate shops and knew that was something we wanted to do. We really respect the Lori’s and we just wanted to do it a little different than what they were doing,” said Paul.
“In the beginning, we worked with this group of kids that were really just so focused and had these big goals,” said Paul. “I’ve always said that we are just kind of like a stage, you know? We just happened to be there for people to do their thing skateboarding, and we would just help them out to do those things.”
For 19 years and counting, Prestige has sponsored local skaters, put out skate videos, and created community amongst generations of Boise skateboarders, all while advocating for more skate spots around the valley. And outfitting locals and visitors with decks and gear, of course.
“They have kinda kept the scene alive for the last 19 years — they still are,” said Lucas.
