Earlier this month, the City of Boise held a grand opening for Molenaar Skate Park. It’s the fifth skate park in Boise, and one of 11 skate parks in the Treasure Valley. In the past decade, Boise has built a massive regional skate park, hosted three X-Games qualifiers, and built a new neighborhood skate spot. In the next decade, there are plans to build more. It seems that the city and community are fully on board with skateboarding.

But skating in Boise wasn’t always like this. When skateboards first hit the streets and sidewalks of Boise in the early 1960s, people thought it was just a fad — even a nuisance.

