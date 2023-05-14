Editor’s note: Some names below have been withheld out of respect to cultural preference.
For new moms, a baby shower is a rite of passage, when friends and family “shower” the expectant mom with all the things she will need to care for her baby.
A local nonprofit is helping refugee moms experience this American tradition, by celebrating the moms and providing gifts for the new baby while also fostering deeper connections with the community.
Glocal Community Partners has been facilitating baby showers for refugee moms in the Treasure Valley for over six years, partnering with church and community groups to provide what families need when new little ones arrive.
Michelle Larson, longtime Glocal volunteer and board member, said a church in Nampa was doing baby showers for refugees for several years when she was asked to help host one. Then she found a host for the next baby shower. Before she knew it, she was handed the box of baby shower decorations and told, “You’re in charge!”
Baby showers then became one of the many services Glocal offers refugees. “We got really good at it, and then everyone knew we were ‘baby shower central’ and sent moms to us, even the local hospitals,” she said with a laugh.
After a long career with Hewlett Packard and traveling the world as an engineering executive, Larson said her volunteer work with Glocal is “the best job ever!”
Larson coordinates several baby showers a month, gathering gifts and interacting with hosts who help provide a venue, additional gifts and food.
The showers reflect what Glocal is all about, she said. “It’s in perfect alignment with our mission, to build peace and community with all people. We’re trying to connect churches, other faith-based groups and community groups, to refugees in the community.”
During COVID, Larson and others arranged for 50 gift deliveries when showers weren’t possible. So far this year, over 100 women have helped to host showers for over 20 moms, plus gift deliveries for 10 more moms.
Many refugees have left unimaginably difficult situations and may not be prepared for a new baby’s arrival. “We had an Afghan woman arrive last Tuesday, and her baby was due on Thursday,” she said. “So we took gifts out to her house.”
Larson said they try to give the new moms everything they need to support their baby’s arrival in America — diapers, wipes, clothes, blankets, a Pack N Play portable crib and stroller. Many of the gifts are donated or handmade, like blankets and burp cloths.
ENCOURAGEMENT FOR MOMS“M” is a mom who had a Glocal baby shower held for her. She and her husband, Hamed, and baby Mutahir were among the thousands who fled Afghanistan in August 2021 when the Taliban regained power. They eventually settled in Boise and soon were expecting their second child.
Glocal connected with them, and a shower was planned just before little the baby’s arrival.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
“That was the first time we experienced a baby shower here,” Hamed shared. “In our country we don’t have baby showers. It’s totally different.”
Where they are from in the northeast part of Afghanistan, Hamed and M said, parties are thrown on the sixth night after a baby is born. There’s food, music and dancing, and people bring gifts for the baby, either clothes or cash.
“For me, the baby shower was a good experience,” M said while her husband translated. “It was encouraging as a mom, before having the baby.”
M said that like any mom, she has challenges, “but I have more joy. I enjoy being home with my kids.”
She and Hamed said they are grateful to be in a welcoming place like Boise, and to raise their kids in the U.S. “Although we are far away from our country, we are very hopeful,” Hamed said. “In the U.S., there is a future of our kids. They can go to school, they can study; we don’t worry about the radical people. They can enjoy their freedoms. They can be themselves; they can be whatever they want.”
Larson said after she hosted M’s baby shower, a beautiful thing happened between Hamed and M and several of the families in attendance.
“The thing we love the most about what we do is when we are able to connect families to follow up with the mothers and rest of the family,” she said. “We had multiple families who became what we call ‘Glocal Friends’ with Hamed and M. They helped them move into their house, visited them, had them over to their homes. That’s the whole purpose of doing these showers, to establish much longer connections.”
GLOCAL FRIENDSHIPBoise mom Ailie Daniels are her family also became Glocal Friends with a refugee couple and were able to plan and host a baby shower when “J” was expecting her first baby.
“We wanted to include everyone, so we invited the dads and children to join,” Daniels said. Her life group from her church pitched in with gifts and decorations. “It was a joyous occasion that brought together friends and strangers. We provided traditional American shower foods like cake, fruit and cookies, and one of J’s friends brought rice, curry chicken, boiled eggs, vegetables, sticky rice and so much more.”
Like they do at most of their showers, Glocal organized some games that were a hit with the kids and adults. “Games that don’t require much English,” Larson said. And of course, there were gifts. “Clothes, diapers, books, toys, toiletries and all the baby gear that will hopefully ease the financial burden just a little,” Daniels said.
Daniels said having grown up overseas herself, she has some small insight into what it’s like to adjust to life in a new country.
“There are language barriers and cultural misunderstandings,” she said. “Navigating a new health care system is overwhelming. You miss the foods and sights and sounds of your home country. It takes time to find your place and your community. Coming as a refugee brings its own unique set of traumatic challenges. My hope is that seeing the community come together for this occasion helped bring joy, support, and a sense of belonging to J and her husband as they embark on this new chapter in their lives.”
Larson said to ensure there is an appropriate level of sensitivity to cultural, religious and trauma issues, Glocal has a representative at each baby shower. “We always make sure one of us is there to help facilitate conversations,” she said. “We’re trained in doing this.”
Larson said the moms often don’t speak much English, but sometimes they find a friend who speaks enough English to help with translating, and there’s always Google Translate. “Smiles and love come through no matter what the language barriers are,” she said. “What’s so much fun about this is it’s a blessing to those who give, and to those who receive.”