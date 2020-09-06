Doggone it! This is a dog tale that could have turned tragic if not for one good Samaritan.
According to Idaho State Police, someone witnessed a puppy being “tossed” out of the window of a car traveling at highway speeds on Interstate 84 on Tuesday afternoon around 2:20 p.m. In an ongoing investigation, the ISP is still looking for the person or persons who may or may not have stolen the puppy earlier.
A woman who witnessed the incident, pulled over to help the puppy. It happened on westbound I-84 at milepoint 33 on the west side of Nampa just as you enter the city limits. The woman was soon able to flag down an ISP trooper and the puppy, a Shih Tzu, estimated to be 10 weeks old, was safe and apparently unscathed save for paws and a snout of road rash, and was taken to the West Valley Humane Society. According to Kierra Larson, public relations specialist at West Valley Humane Society, “Panda” was released to his rightful owner on Thursday, after spending an extra night at the shelter getting neutered.
“He was a super sweet dog,” Larson said. And, considering the trauma he had been through, Larson said he responded with affection to the staff at the shelter immediately. “He dove into our intake gal’s shoulder; dogs are so resilient,” she said. When the puppy was reunited with his rightful owners, Larson said it was an emotional scene for all: the owner’s family and also Panda’s — they had brought his birth mom along for the moment.
Larson said that the big takeaway is that if you have a dog who escapes often, runs away or just likes to roam the neighborhood, it’s a good idea to get them micro-chipped.
“It’s super important as owners to keep our fur babies safe,” she said, “and that accidents do happen sometimes.”
“It’s a horrible thing to think about,” she said, referring to the incident. Larson is also grateful for people like the good Samaritan who scooped little Panda up and out of harm’s way. “To step up like that for an animal who was in need at the time ... there’s amazing people in our community.”
According to ISP, the investigation is ongoing. Regardless, the puppy love story has had a happy ending.
Mission Aviation Fellowship dedicates new aircraft for service in Africa
NAMPA — And now, a tip of the hat to the Mission Aviation Fellowship for reaching out to those in need far, far away. The Mission Aviation Fellowship held a dedication ceremony for a new airplane that will serve isolated people in the eastern half of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. According to a press release, the airplane, a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan, took off Thursday for a 10-day trip to reach its final destination in the village of Nyankunde (Nee-yan-coon-day) near the border of Uganda.
“We are excited to dedicate this airplane for its work in the Congo, an area we have been serving in since 1966,” said MAF president and CEO David Holsten. “There are so many needs in this part of the country. The people there have been ravaged by Ebola, as well as other medical challenges, and have faced violence and destruction due to tribal conflict and political upheaval. Travel by road is difficult and dangerous and this airplane will meet many, many, needs.”
The aircraft if new, would cost $2.6 million with all the equipment MAF needs to operate in remote areas. MAF located a 2012 Grand Caravan that was rebuilt after a landing accident in 2013, and after the needed equipment was installed, MAF purchased the aircraft for just over $1.5 million with donations.
“We were certainly blessed to find this aircraft that was a perfect fit for where it is needed. So many people stepped up with donations to purchase this aircraft that will be of great help to others,” Holsten said. “It replaces a Cessna Caravan we purchased new in 1985. It was only the 10th Caravan that had been made at the time. It has served us well and after 25,000 hours of service it is time for it to retire.”
The new aircraft can carry up to 12 passengers, or 2,400 pounds of cargo. The plane will be used for medical evacuations, delivering doctors, health care workers, vaccines and medical equipment to remote clinics. MAF also works with humanitarian organizations in rebuilding infrastructure and meeting the needs of internally displaced people, as well as coordinating with Congolese churches to facilitate church worker training and outreach programs by pastors.
The new plane will join a fleet of two other aircraft at their base in Nyankunde. The base is home to seven MAF families that serve in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo program
Mission Aviation Fellowship (maf.org) was founded in 1945 by WWII pilots who had a vision for using aviation to spread the gospel. Since that time, MAF has grown to a global family of organizations serving in 37 countries across Africa, Asia, Eurasia, Indonesia, and Latin America, supporting the work of missionaries, evangelists, Bible translators, and responding to humanitarian needs around the world. MAF’s U.S. headquarters is in Nampa.