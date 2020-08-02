Ted Kunz, Idaho Press’ own “Two-wheeled wanderer,” set out over a year and a half ago to travel around the world “on two wheels.”
Starting in Meridian, he made his way on a motorcycle to the southernmost tip of South America, sending monthly dispatches of his journey — meeting people along the way, sharing his challenges and mishaps, and noting in detail what it was like. We all enjoyed traveling along, sort of in his pocket or like a fly on the wall.
Next, he went to South Africa by boat. Once on land, he found he had to switch gears and pick up another mode of two-wheels to get around — a bicycle. Well, he made it all the way to Livingstone, Zambia, before COVID-19 started to spread and the global shutdown related to the pandemic waylaid him. All the borders closed; he was the epitome of hunkering down.
And what has he done since? It’s a pretty amazing story on top of a pretty amazing story. He happened on to a student who needed a little cash in order to buy books and go back to university. Ted decided to help. And when he went to visit said university, he saw a project that had wilted on the vine. A science laboratory that had the bare bones of being constructed, but the project had stopped because of a lack of funds.
Stuck as he was with nowhere to roll on two wheels at least for awhile, Ted made a big decision. He decided to help build the science lab. Appealing to his vast fan base of readers, he also found a lot of compassionate folks back home. Long story short, Ted is well on the way to making this dream come true, thanks to his passion and dedication, a personal investment of $10,000 and the help of about $13,000 from Idaho Press readers back home.
I recently chatted with Ted via email about the experience, what he hopes will happen and his dreams beyond.
Jeanne Huff: What compelled you to want to help this school? Also, when you were a kid, did someone help you — or did you observe something/someone that made a difference and a big impression upon you?
Ted Kunz: My education and professional background was in the field of institutional investments, which basically means big organizations putting capital into big projects, and later, with some luck, taking more out the other side. I often want to help the communities I visit when I travel, beyond just patronizing businesses and being a decent ambassador for humanity in general. It’s not always easy to see just how to help in long-term productive ways, though.
When through a chain of fortuitous events — the magic of serendipity — led me to a stalled science laboratory construction project on Livingstone’s vulnerable east side, I saw an opportunity to put a relatively modest investment into a project that could generate “returns” not in dollars but in human development, for a half-century and more. Something that could further stimulate thousands of young minds every year, inevitably putting talented kids on a path to becoming much-needed health and science professionals in Africa.
As magnanimous as that idea may sound, I’m not so great of a guy. There was really just a current that swept me up and took me along. It happens when I travel, it’s part of the process of letting go. This opportunity was obvious: Right here, a motivated and articulate school administration team in place. Qualified science teachers making do in rudimentary classrooms, clearly chomping at the bit to get hands-on education in chemistry, biology, and physics on the fast track. Disciplined, sweet, high-potential students. A slow local economy with skilled laborers ready to work. A pandemic which certainly causes a little existential contemplation in all of us, perhaps a more earnest desire to help others on Earth, but no obvious way to jump in. Me, in need of a project while I’m “stuck.”
Truthfully, though, everything necessary to do this laboratory project just seemed to fall into my hands, at just the moment it was needed, almost effortlessly. Many of my earlier life ambitions were Sisyphean tasks, like squeezing water from a stone or peeing into the wind. Not this one. Some things are just meant to be, or not to be, I suppose.
JH: As the coronavirus began shutting down the borders around you and in essence, closing any chance for leaving, what were your thoughts? Also, did the rapidity of it all take you by surprise?
TK: It’s funny to look back on that, humbly, with the benefit of hindsight. First, back in March, I barely made it into Zambia in the first place. After a brutally long ride through the length of Namibia’s wild, skinny panhandle, I crossed into Zambia and the border closed the very next day. Made it in by a hair.
Coronavirus news was spreading fast. I recall people were understandably concerned about a white man, because the disease was ravaging Europe in particular at the time. Children would shout “CORONA!” at me. Women would cover their mouths as I approached. Men insisted on thorough hand washing. Roadside villagers kept a safe distance. I was worried about continuing ahead, all day pedaling into a stupor of exhaustion, then being rejected at the next village, perhaps even people throwing rocks to keep me at bay.
That last scenario couldn’t have been less realistic.
After 90 miles of riding over a rough road on the first big day in Zambia, I made it to a little town called Kazungula, where I found a modest, friendly hotel and began sheltering in place. As weeks went by, the minimal spread of COVID-19 in Zambia made me confident I could ride on to Livingstone, a bigger city normally filled with tourism, and still be welcomed. At first I thought, “A week or two here, this will all clear up, I’ll get riding again.” As time went by, borders stayed closed. Countries stopped issuing visitor visas altogether. Then, inevitably, I started making local friends. I became a familiar face.
It’s a slippery slope. One serendipitous event leads to another, and somehow I’ve now got a daily bicycle commute to volunteer job building a laboratory at a school. Nowadays I make friends so fast I sometimes can’t keep track of all the names and faces. People shout “TEDDY!” everywhere I go — walkers, cyclists, drivers — and I’m ashamed to say many times I can’t remember where we even met. I often bluff the conversation, but only out of a sense of respect and a bit of shame!
JH: What do you hang onto for your self-inspiration, to help guide you through the gargantuan challenges you have faced in your journeys — and now this, the granddaddy of them all?
TK: Words like “hang on” and “inspiration” and “gargantuan challenges” suggest way too much reverence for a journey that is frankly just a lot of pleasure. Sure, there are occasional stresses out here, but they’re mostly healthy stresses around new discoveries. It helps that I was already comfortable getting around in developing countries. From prior trips, I had long before passed those irrational fears and was somewhat adept at managing the uncertainty of known (and unknown) unknowns.
The American dream routine of the settler homestyle lifestyle, while great for many people, was hard for me. Even sitting in Idaho in a gas-burning car, in traffic, aside endless shopping options, the ever-present, unspoken social pressure to produce and consume, all of it in an over-politicized society, I think made it hard for me to thrive inside. My only escape was the occasional weekend sandwiched around a tedious week, which I usually spent daydreaming and wandering out office windows.
I don’t do world travel for the challenges or the ego. I suppose I do it because I’m just a drifter. A quitter, even. Frankly I’ve got more respect for steady working folks, raising families, helping our local community in ways big and small. Those are the real inspiration, out there facing the gargantuan challenges, especially right now.
JH: As you continue to help build this laboratory for the school, your ties to this community are growing. What is your impression of what the people think of your help, the students? And what are your feelings for them?
TK: There’s a global geopolitical struggle going on again. This one, less obvious and more sophisticated than the Cold War ideological battle to “control the map” of developing countries. But it’s the same in many ways.
China is investing heavily in Africa, and providing a lot of debt-financed infrastructure. It’s controversial. Is it helping for mutual benefit, or setting a future debt trap? Many Zambians seem biased towards the Americans who are present in Africa. We often are trying to do a lot of good, with no strings attached. As a result, I feel absolutely welcome, absolutely safe, absolutely everywhere.
There is something special about Zambians. These people are as smart, unspoiled, and polite as any culture I’ve experienced, anywhere. I often wonder to what that can be attributed. Is it the religious saturation? The humility of a daily struggle for a modest existence? The strong family ties that bind? The psychology of the underdog, a nation that knows it, yet still clearly wants to advance itself?
I know one thing for certain: These people have all the raw material of character, and an ethos of work, for building a high-functioning yet still modest society. Hopefully free of the consumerist traps, yet rich in spiritual growth and intellectual opportunity. One can’t help but fall in love with these kids. I think they’ll get there, and continue do it all with a low profile.