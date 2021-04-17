Last year, due to the pandemic, practically no one got to go to their prom.
And this year, things were once again looking pretty dismal for Brooklyn Keller. While she did have a date — Thomas Terry, who flew in from Illinois to take the home-schooled teen to her prom at Middleton High School — an emergency appendectomy seemed to put the kibosh on their plans. Terry wound up in the hospital.
Enter Melynda Scheller, charge nurse at West Valley Medical Center. “I just felt terrible,” she said. “If my kids weren’t able to go to the prom, I’d be heartbroken.” Scheller was determined.
She called her supervisor and asked if she could get some decorations. She gathered balloons and streamers from a party that had been held earlier for one of the doctors, and even found a couple of champagne flutes for Shirley Temples. “And do we have any cheesecake?” Scheller asked.
Keller was at home but scheduled to visit her date at the hospital — Scheller called and asked if she could come back in her prom dress. They both walked into Terry’s room and surprised him with the decorations, making a “mini prom” out of the occasion.
“He put on a little bow tie, which was adorable,” Scheller said.
It was a prom night to remember.
“It was their senior year and the second year of a canceled prom, and I didn’t want them to have to miss the special event,” said Scheller. “It ended up being my most fulfilling shift in my entire 12 years as a nurse. … I just hope it’s a memorable prom for the rest of their lives.”