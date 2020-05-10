One of the most magical and simultaneously the most devastating experiences of my life happened in my mother’s final moments.
She had been fighting lung cancer for a year and was in hospice care. She had been in a mostly comatose state for several days, sometimes seeming to come to the surface and become aware for a few seconds before slipping away again. It was an early morning on June 15, 2000 and I sat down next to her on the bed. She looked so sweet and peaceful, yet she was uneasy and drawing in harsh ragged breaths at the same time. I grabbed her hand and held it as I sang one of her favorite songs — she used to make me sing it to her Bridge Club to show me off to her friends: “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly” from “My Fair Lady.” As I wavered my way through the song and got to the line: “... someone’s head restin’ on my knee ...” my mom drew in a breath — and then stopped. I remember holding my own as I waited for her next one ... that never came. A single tear trickled down her cheek ... and she was smiling as she passed from this life to one beyond.
I’m telling you this story because I can attest to the power of a song. And this week — which is also Nurses Week (through Tuesday), I want to tell you about a couple of magical nurses who are angels here on earth, singing songs to and for their patients.
Yelena Yielding is an RN who works in the intensive care unit for St. Luke’s Health System in Meridian. In working with COVID-19 patients, she has met with unprecedented challenges and stresses, including her patients, their family members, and her own. How she deals with these challenges, and how she has dealt with others all her life, is through song. “My mother passed away when I was 20, and I sang a Simon and Garfunkel song at her funeral.” Yielding sang in high school and early on fancied going into the music business, but changed her mind. Still, she incorporates it into her current stint as a traveling nurse mostly working with COVID-19 patients and their families.
In mid-April, she helped one family cope with a family who had two members in the hospital with COVID-19, one, Yielding’s patient, whose condition was dire. “His significant other was upstairs (in another unit).” He was older and had some of the other comorbidities that can affect outcomes, she said. He was in a coma at the time and “the family had decided to stop his care and let him die peacefully,” she said. Because the family wasn’t allowed to be with him, Yielding found the man’s cellphone. “I said, let’s FaceTime with the family. I let them say their goodbyes and promised them I would stay with him and sing to him so he wouldn’t be alone when he died. I sat with him for awhile and sang “Bridge Over Troubled Water” by Simon and Garfunkel when he passed.
“I’m just doing my job and also doing something I think is good, helping people with their grieving process,” Yielding said. “They feel so alone and scared and vulnerable. I believe I’m being vulnerable by singing. It’s pure and beautiful any way you look at it.”
Jean Richardson is a crisis nurse who works at St. Luke’s Health Care System in Boise. She’s been singing, too, but her songs have been more aimed at her coworkers as a way to help them deal with the grave duties of caring for coronavirus patients. She writes songs, most of them to the tunes of other popular ditties, records them using Snapchat filters and posts them on Facebook at JRich RN Studio.
One of her most sing-along-able is called “At the Covid-Cabana” sung to the tune of “Copacabana.” The intro lyric is: “Her name is Rona, she is a virus. She’s spreading droplets through the air and they’re getting everywhere!”
She got the idea for her song from another nurse, said Richardson. “He told me, ‘we’ve been calling our ICU the COVID Cabana.’ I said oh my gosh, can I steal that? I’m going to write a song about it.” She sings her songs mostly to cheer up other nurses. “I get a lot of love from the nurses. They really appreciate something to smile or laugh about.”
Richardson, who has three teenagers, 18, 15 and 12, said her 15-year-old daughter taught her how to use Snapchat’s filters — the one for the Covid-Cabana song is called “creamy bear.” She’s written about a dozen songs, some about being a mom, others about being a nurse, but now they are all focused on dealing with the coronavirus. Her next one, due out on Monday of course, is called “Pandemic Monday” to the tune of “Manic Monday.”
“It’s funny how a worldwide tragedy triggers creativity,” Richardson said. “It blows my mind.”