This is the story of a young boy and his love of Pokemon and how his fandom morphed into an obsession with all things Japanese. It's a story about the young boy overcoming physical challenges to walk -- he was born with cerebral palsy. So far he has had 14 surgeries to correct his hips and knees. Victor Lamison turned 11 on Nov. 29; he is also learning how to walk again.
This is also a story about how two people came into Lamison's life, one close to home and another abroad, to grant him a birthday wish. This year he asked his mother for only one thing: real Japanese Pokemon cards from Japan.
And here's how that wish was granted. Victor's mom, Mildred Traver, is the membership coordinator at the Warhawk Air Museum. She mentioned her son's birthday wish to the museum's executive director, retired Army Col. Pat Kilroy. How could she fulfill her son's wish? Kilroy thought he might know how.
Kilroy reached out to friends who are serving in Japan. Through this loving chain of command, school liaison officer for the U.S. Army Garrison in Japan, Lucinda Ward, came through for Lamison in a big way: a box filled with Pokemon cards and other paraphernalia was delivered just in time to surprise Lamison on is birthday.
How it all began
Traver said her son has been interested in gaming since he was 4 years old and then the world of Pokemon. "It was something he gravitated to," she said. Now, "we have three 4-inch binders full (of Pokemon cards) and a basket of loose cards on top of that. ... We went to Build-A-Bear because they had Pikachu."
Traver said she was resolved to make Lamison's wish come true, especially after watching him go through so much pain through multiple surgeries and the trials of physical therapy as he learns to walk again. "We watch these kiddos go through these difficulties ... they struggle. They don't want to go any more. (Pokemon) has been the best motivation to get up and go again. ... At his last doctor's appointment, he said 'just cut off my legs or fix my pain.' When I saw what he was going through, I said, 'I need to find somebody who can write in Japanese.'"
In addition to the gift box, Lamison was also able to talk to Ward and he was full of questions about Japan, a place he now dreams of visiting. "He wants to learn about the snow monkeys and the Japanese cherry blossoms," said Traver, who said Ward was able to answer all of his questions but two. She didn't know if the McDonalds in Japan served rice on the side or if the 7-11s there have Slurpees -- "but she's going to find out," Traver said.
Kilroy, who was an instrumental go-between said it was really Ward who deserved all the credit, "who took it upon herself in Japan to make this an especially unbelievable birthday for Victor. All I did was make a connection."
I was able to send some questions to Lamison via his mom's email, about life, Pokemon and Japan.
Jeanne Huff: Victor, what sparked your interest in 'all things Japan,' how did that begin?
Victor Lamison: Nintendo gaming system is why I started when I was younger but there's so much more. I was 5 when I got to play my first games on the Xbox.
JH: When you get to Japan, as I am sure you will, what are you most looking forward to seeing?
VL: Everything -- there’s lots of stuff to see in Japan. Pokémon stores and snow monkeys also the cherry blossom trees. I want to see where kids go to school and have lunch with them. See all the lights and try different foods.
JH: Your favorite Pokemon character is Charmander, known as Hitokage in Japan. He has the power to breathe fire. Why is he your favorite?
VL: He is cute and battles good. He is strong but nice.
JH: If you could be a Pokemon character, what would you choose as your power?
VL: Fire would be (it) for me.
JH: What do you want to be when you grow up -- and why?
VL: I want to work at the Warhawk with my mom. Because it's fun there and I can have lunch with my mom.
JH: Victor, you have undergone multiple surgeries to be able to walk and may have to have more. Your mom said you are her hero. Who is your hero?
VL: My mom because she is awesome and is always there to help.
JH: Anything else you'd like to say?
VL: Dreams help you keep going -- and I’m going to keep getting stronger.