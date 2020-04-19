This week, we are featuring community members who are doing some real heavy lifting in reaching out and helping others during this unprecedented time of uncertainty and ... just all around weirdness. Maybe a little fear. It can be scary not knowing what each morning may bring!
So, this week, we salute one family bringing the love and another tying up those threads that bind. And I found both in my email box.
Waffle love at your service
First up, a family that mixes batter for a living, has taken to delivering deliciousness to those who can’t get out. Enter Mason Bennett, a seventh-grader at Compass Charter School in Meridian.
Here is an excerpt from his email:”With so much negative, I wanted to tell you about some positive in the community. Waffle Love has been delivering free waffles to the elderly and immune compromised every Sunday since the 22nd of March. The new owners (Mason’s parents, Stephanie and Jacob Bennett) purchased the restaurant on Feb. 28 of this year and wanted to give to our community and started posting in the Nextdoor app and got over 400 submissions for people to deliver to. There are volunteers that help us deliver them all on Sunday. We call it ‘Service Sundays.’”
“What a time to buy a restaurant,” said Stephanie Bennett, when I called to tell her that Mason had sent the email. When events and restaurants began shutting down and people had to stay home, Stephanie said she and her husband wanted to do something. They came up with the idea of delivering waffles and “we hit over 500 deliveries last Saturday,” she said, explaining they took Sunday off because of Easter.
Today, they are delivering to 200 at the Tramore Senior Apartments in Meridian. Stephanie said people are happy to get the treats. “We have received letters and cards in the mail. Most of my staff are high school kids so getting that appreciation means a lot,” she said, adding that her team at the restaurant help with the free weekend deliveries. “It has been an awesome circle of appreciation,” Stephanie said. “We love our community and our community is loving us right back.”
The deliveries will continue “as long as the stay at home order is in effect,” she said. “I want to reach as many people as we possibly can.”
If you or someone you know would appreciate some Waffle Love deliveries, you can send them an email: wafflelovelinder@gmail.com.
Make-A-Mask making more masks!
Reader Liz Pews sent me an email, too. “Thanks for reporting on all the good things people are doing including the face mask making projects going on,” Pews wrote. “I just wanted to alert you to another one of these projects going on that you should be aware of in case you want to include this in future reporting. This project can always use more helpers. It was started and is headed up by my daughter, Erin Stewart. She has aptly named it Make-A-Mask Idaho.”
Stewart said she and her group have been making masks to fill orders as they come in for them through spreadsheets she has set up on Google. She was first approached by Rob Vande Merwe, executive director of Idaho Health Care Association. Vande Merwe oversees assisted living and aging care facilities throughout Idaho.
To date, Stewart has enlisted 189 sewers, plus a handful of drivers for pickups and deliveries and to help support her overall efforts. And they’ve delivered nearly 3,000 masks, mostly in Southwest Idaho including all across the Treasure Valley and even to Weiser and the McCall/Cascade area.
Those who order the masks can choose from a variety of styles, Stewart said. They are making more than one style based on feedback, she said. “You should make what the facility wants so that way, they will be used.”
Stewart said the response has been huge. “It doesn’t surprise me just because the need is so big out there,” she said. She said there are also a lot of groups that are sewing the masks, some that are Facebook based, such as the Treasure Valley Medical Mask Sewing group featured in last week’s “Shining a Light.” “But we’ve been able to get to people who are maybe not on Facebook. Everyone’s working on what they can work on.”
Stewart said she hopes the masks will help those who are working on the coronavirus front lines. “This will give them some kind of added protection,” she said. “It’s a small thing we can do to give back for all that they’re doing.”
Stewart said they are offering the masks to whoever wants them, not just facilities and care centers. “Anyone can request masks,” she said. “We don’t discriminate. Anyone can get a mask.”
You can request masks or sign on to help make them at: makeamaskidaho@gmail.com.
“We’d love more volunteers,” Stewart said.