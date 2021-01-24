This is the story of the power of words and how the power of good words can fuel good works. Sarah Sentilles, executive director of The Alliance of Idaho, wrote a book, “Draw Your Weapons.” Alan Pesky, of the Lee Pesky Learning Center in Boise, was so moved by the final passage in the book, he contacted Sentilles and asked: “Might we turn those words into art?” And that’s how the “Let There Be” project was born.
The Let There Be project is a fundraiser featuring Sentilles’ words artfully displayed on a poster available for sale. The proceeds will be split between the two nonprofits. The Alliance of Idaho protects the human rights of immigrants, and Lee Pesky Learning Center works with students, families, schools, and communities to understand and overcome obstacles to learning.
Let there be truth telling. Let there be accountability. Let there be repair.
“The idea was to capture the transformative power of words and images, and to remind people the world is made and can be unmade and remade,” Sentilles said. “If we can imagine a more just and life-giving world, we can work together to bring it into being.”
Sentilles said the money raised will be used in part “to support the Alliance’s work with families, to pay for urgent legal services, to help hire an in-house legal team, and to support our community workshops.”
The inspiration for the fundraiser stems from her book. “In ‘Draw Your Weapons,’ I tell the true stories of Howard, a conscientious objector during World War II, and Miles, a former prison guard at Abu Ghraib,” said Sentilles. “The pacifist and the soldier both create art in response to war: Howard builds a violin; Miles paints portraits of the detainees he once guarded. I wanted to know what difference art might make. What does it take to inspire compassion? What impact can one person have? How should we respond to violence when it feels like it can’t be stopped?”
Sentilles said the current state of affairs swirling in our world makes the project even more poignant. “Sometimes, the problems we are facing today can feel overwhelming,” she said. “It is helpful to remember that it’s humans who got us into this mess — and it’s humans who can help get us out of it. This keeps me from falling into despair. I need to keep connecting to my own agency and to what is possible when we work in community.”
The project was a collaborative effort. Artist Anna Fidler painted three different alphabets, working to capture the spirit of Sentilles’s writing. “Through this project I learned to see words as passageways — tools for seeing the world differently,” Fidler said. “My goal was to make an ‘energy portrait’ of Sarah’s words — each hand-painted letter is a symbol, a message, a feeling.”
Let there be no wailing. Let there be music. Let there be people rushing out of houses to dance together in the streets.
Artist Heather Watkins then transformed Fidler’s hand-painted words into a digital design. And artist Mika Aono Boyd screen printed the limited series of one hundred images.
“These words are so powerful,” Boyd said. “When an edition is pulled by hand, I touch every paper, spend time with every stroke of squeegee, and pour myself into every bit of ink. I’m so grateful I had a chance to be a part of this project.”
Let there be no war. Let there be no battles on the whole globe. Let there be weapons laid down and never lifted.
The first 100 people to donate $1,000 will receive one of the limited series of 100 posters and a copy of “Draw Your Weapons.” Each poster measures 30-inches-by-22-inches and will be signed by Boyd, Fidler, Sentilles, and Watkins. Framed editions are also available for an additional cost. A smaller printed version of the poster also will be sent to those who donate $46 in acknowledgement of the inauguration.
Let there be feasting. Let there be singing. Let there be good. Let there be only good. Let there be no reason to look away.
For more information or to make a donation, visit the Lee Pesky Learning Center website: lplearningcenter.org. Donors may also contact Sarah Sentilles directly: sarah@sentilles.com. The posters will also be available at Sun Valley Museum of Art, as part of the exhibition “Deeds Not Words: Women Making Change.” the museum will receive 10% of the proceeds from every poster acquired through the exhibition.