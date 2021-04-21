Kids find, donate $100 bill
Just when you were thinking that all kids think about are themselves, they turn around and prove you wrong, in the greatest of ways. Case in point: Christa Brand teaches a group of fourth and fifth graders in the afternoons for Central Elementary's WIN (What I Need) time. The students have been working on Earth Day projects all month, Brand said in an email, and one of those projects was picking up trash around the school.
"During that time, we broke into three groups and hunted down areas to clean up. An ELL student at our school found money and ran to come show me. It was a one-hundred-dollar bill!"
Brand thought the kids might want to spend the found treasure on a pizza party or toys. But they had something else in mind. "The kids said they wanted to donate all the money to the Pennies for Patients. They proudly walked the one-hundred-dollar bill to the office," she said.
NOVA students raise funds for snack-less kids
Here's a story that will hopefully keep some tummies from rumbling and is sure to make hearts go pitty-pat. Students in Courtney Craner’s fifth-grade class at NOVA (Nampa School District’s online school) are raising funds to provide snacks for kids who don’t have access to them and who then may get hungry and grumpy during their school day. The project is 100% student driven and executed. The fifth graders created a Go Fund Me page and a video commercial.
“In a week, they surpassed their goal of fundraising $500 to use to purchase snacks," Craner said. "They have raised $700 and are still going!"
A number of companies have also donated snacks and food, she said, which the kids have arranged to pick up.
Here is an excerpted letter from the kids themselves explaining the project:
"We are a group of fifth grade students, and we are trying to help kids that do not have enough food. There are over 13 million kids that do not have enough food in our country. Providing food for them will help them in school because some students get grumpy when they need food, and they might lose focus or even start to get angry. Food banks across the U.S. are seeing 65% increase in the number of people needing food assistance because of COVID. Let’s help the kids in need so they can have something to eat on their table. ... Some snacks that we would like to have donated are fruit snacks, cheese sticks, pudding cups, water bottles, juice boxes, goldfish, peanut butter crackers, apples, pretzels, graham crackers, Gogurt, trail mix or other healthy food that is non-perishable. ... Please help our class by donating!"