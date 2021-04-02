“Well, this time, I am pleading for help,” wrote Vincent Kituku in an email. “The teenage girls in our school have been hit hard by COVID 19. This menace is real.”
Kituku, an Idaho Press religion columnist and inspirational speaker who founded the Caring Hearts High School for underprivileged girls in Kenya, sent the press release Monday. Kituku, a native of Kenya, now lives in Eagle and is in daily contact with the school he founded in 2015.
“We started the school in order to provide needy orphaned girls and others from poverty stricken family to provide them with a high school education, while protecting them from forced early marriage and/or child labor,” he said. “They are provided with whatever they need, including medical treatment, in order to succeed in life. It has been an amazing success story. About 70% of our senior class students of 2019 joined university (way beyond the 18% national average in Kenya) and the rest joined vocational training centers. In a country with 452 schools, ours was in position seven in academic performance.”
But in January, after the COVID-19 lockdowns were eased, many students and staff members became afflicted with the virus.
“Even with daily temperature checks and all COVID-19 prevention measures followed, students, ages 14-19 complained of chest pains, breathing difficulties, and some just fainted,” he said.
The first case was officially diagnosed on March 2. “Within a weeks, 87 girls (50% of the students) and four support staff employees tested positive and were isolated within the school compound and five others were hospitalized for a full week,” Kituku said, adding that the country is experiencing a third wave of the pandemic.
“With limited resources, the governor of the county (equivalent to a U.S State) where the school is located said the situation is overwhelming, with sick people having to wait for others to die so that they can be provided with oxygen. It took a week for the 190 students and 28 employees to be tested due to the lack of testing kits,” he said.
Kituku is asking for help in the form of donations to the school.
They have had to invest in medicine, special meals, hiring other people to take care of the school and transportation, he said. The donations will also be used to help provide masks, testing kits and basic oxygen equipment.
“It’s heartbreaking to see people suffering because of poverty,” Kituku said. “We are hopeful that we can help save lives with any amount of donations.”
You can donate online at caringheartsandhands ofhope.org or mail a check to Caring Hearts and Hands of Hope, P.O Box 7152, Boise, Idaho, 83707.
Caring Hearts and Hands of Hope is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization. Donations are tax deductible and “100% of it is used for the purposes you intend,” Kituku said.