Over the past few months, most of us have gotten pretty good at — and pretty bored by — hunkering down. We’ve learned new words — “quarantini,” “coronarita,” for the cocktail hour … “coronabaking” for that prized loaf of bread (I even made sourdough starter!), “quarantine and chill” for all that binge watching we’re doing and, my favorite of the bunch: “doom scrolling,” referring to what I do on my phone every morning when I wake up. Which is why I don’t get enough of that #coronasleep.
And then there are those who I am dedicating this column to, those who are shining a light on our community and who we all want to shine a light on, too.
I call them the heroes among us, even though they might not see it that way. I’m of course talking about the delivery folks, food makers, medical mask makers, grocery store workers, drivers and truck drivers — and I know I’m leaving out a bunch.
This week, I got to talk with someone who I consider a true-blue hero — but she insists that isn’t true and for sure isn’t what she wants to be pegged as.
Her name is Amber Craig. Normally, in non-coronavirus times, she works as an emergency room nurse for West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell. But these are not normal times, and Craig is the kind of nurse who takes her job both seriously and to heart.
Craig, with a blessing from her employers, signed up for a six-week stint as an emergency room nurse in a Bronx hospital in New York. Her plans are to return to her job as manager in the ER at West Valley when her time in New York is over. She set up the New York gig through a travel nurse agency.
I caught up with her on Thursday, on the eve of her first shift in the heart of one of the hottest hot spots of the coronavirus in our nation.
First of all, why did she decide to go?
“I need to take care of people,” Craig said, “and this is a huge community. I mean, gosh — it’s New York — and they need help. And I need to be able to fill my bucket. … So if I can take over for a nurse who’s on her seventh shift, it’s helping me care for this community. That’s why I became a nurse — to take care of people.”
But don’t try to use the “h” word around Craig — she won’t hear of it. “We’re not heroes,” she said with vehemence. “I came here to serve the need. I’m a nurse. I’m like hundreds of others. To be called ‘heroes’ is not the reason we’re here. ... I hail service men and women as heroes. … This is my job. I take care of heroes. There’s hundreds of us here and we’re all in it together.”
Craig said the real heroes are “the environmental services group — the folks that clean the hospitals and hospital rooms so that I’m safe to work there and the next patient is safe to move in. They help keep me protected.”
Craig, who is a self-professed fast talker — “I took debate in high school, I was going to be a lawyer” — said she has been in the medical profession for 17 years and an ER nurse for six. “It was my bucket list job,” she said. “I like the fast-paced environment, the critical thinking, thinking on my toes … to be able to take care of people on their worst day.”
Craig is married and has a daughter, 14, and a son, 19. She said she and her husband have tried to instill in her kids what her parents instilled in her: “To choose a path that makes you happy — doesn’t matter what that is. Their father and I do that every day. We love what we do,” said Craig. She said her family — and her West Valley co-workers — have been supportive of her decision to go to work at one of the hotbeds of the coronavirus.
Craig said that walking through the deserted streets of New York hits the coronavirus message home in a way she can barely describe. “The few people you see walking all are wearing masks; you have to wear a mask here. And there is a bigger impact that the people of Idaho haven’t been touched by,” she said. “Every person here has an intimate knowledge of someone (who has died or been critically ill).” They are not the wise-cracking New Yorkers Craig was expecting. “They are humble, kind, kind; thoughtful people, thanking me to come here and help their people.”
She said she gets upset when she hears about people protesting the stay-home orders. “For folks getting up in arms about having their civil liberties violated — it’s just so frustrating. I get so enraged.”
While in New York, Craig is working four 12-hour shifts a week for six weeks. The hospital where she is does have personal protective equipment, for which she is grateful. She will sleep on her down time — “and pick up more shifts at work, ‘cause that’s what I’m here for,” she said, although she knows it’s important to take the mental and physical time for self-care, too. When her Uber driver dropped her off at the hospital, she saw “a couple of refrigerated trucks in the parking lot out back … and that really sent the goosebumps. They don’t have room for all the patients who die. It’s definitely going to be emotionally challenging; it’ll take its toll.”
She brought her resistance bands for exercise — “and wine and cheese, I’m not gonna lie,” she said with a laugh.
Is she scared?
“Of course I am,” said Craig. “I’m not ignorant of the inherent risks. I’m well aware I have jumped feet first into it.” Her hospital, she was told, is one that gets the most stabbing and shooting victims, too. But as far as getting the virus, she is in a better place in that regard in New York than in Idaho. She never knew if she might have been exposed before, and yet she went through a don’t-touch-me, cleaning, showering, changing-clothes routine when she came home from the hospital.
“Now, I know I’m exposed and I’m removed from contaminating my family. I don’t have to worry that I’m the one that brought it home. … I think the folks that aren’t scared — the folks that are ignorant to that — they scare me.
“I have an air diffuser, a yoga app and I have wine,” Craig said. “I’ll be fine.”