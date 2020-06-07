I've never been a big fan of getting a shot or giving one. I've had a lot in my arm, a few in the derriere. Once, when I was about 6 or 7, I spent an anxious 15 minutes waiting to find out if my mom and the doctor were going to pull the trigger on a round of rabies shots — I'd hand fed a squirrel that nibbled on my finger. They determined the squirrel was OK so I escaped the dreaded shots to the stomach.
I've also been the giver of shots. When my daughter Tracy's allergy scratch tests came back positive for everything from sumac to dust mites, they trained me to give her weekly allergy shots. It's a form of immunotherapy, and every shot has tiny traces of what the person is allergic to. Each subsequent dose is increased ever so slightly, so it sort of tricks the immune system into tolerance. When I was in training for shot giving, the preferred stand in for a human arm was an orange.
Which brings us to this week's Shining A Light recipient, Leora Murphy. She was recently crowned by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare as a shot-giving superhero and lauded with an award and new title: "Immunization Champion." Murphy is one of nine receiving the award in Idaho. She has been a nurse for three decades and has worked at her current job as assistant vaccination coordinator at Saltzer Health in Nampa for about five years. She said she owes her dedication and passion for her profession to a nurse named Carol — and more than a couple dozen surgeries.
"I had a cleft palette and a cleft lip when I was born," Murphy said, "and I had a lot of surgeries. When I was 6 I had a nurse named Carol. She was there for me ... and she would bring her charts in and watch cartoons with us. She made it fun. At 6, I'd probably had 12 surgeries."
Murphy was one of the first three patients in the U.S. to get the cleft palette and cleft lip surgeries, she said. "My mom always jokes that 'my daughter's in the medical books.'"
In total, she ended up having about 25 spread out over a number of years. "And now kids are getting the surgeries completed before they go to preschool," Murphy said. But it was nurse Carol who she remembers best.
"I said, 'That's what I want to do. I want to be a nurse like Carol and help other people.'" Murphy said when you are a young child stuck in the hospital for a battery of surgeries, "it's kind of nice to know you've got a friend there."
A shot in the arm
When Murphy was a little girl, her mom would cajole her with a treat after shot day. "As a kid, I didn't want (the shots), but my mom was adamant. She'd tell me it was for my safety — and I'd go home with an ice cream cone."
Murphy has a son, Crevan, 10. He was named for his father, Todd, in a way that honors his dad without the "junior" moniker, said Murphy. "They both mean the same thing," she explained. "Both 'Todd' and 'Crevan' mean 'resembles a fox' or 'fox like.'"
Murphy said she knows what it's like to be on the giving — and receiving — end of the needle. She was able to have Crevan through IVF, in vitro fertilization. And in order to keep her body from rejecting the baby growing inside her, Todd injected her daily throughout her pregnancy with immune suppressant drugs. "I had to get a shot a day," she said.
But it's not the needle that causes most of the pain when you get a shot — it's the injected medication that can cause either a burning or aching sensation after the initial sharpness of the needle. Even so, said Murphy, the discomfort is mostly gone in seconds.
But "if you hold your breath, it's going to hurt more," she said. The reason it hurts more is because when you hold your breath, you tighten your muscles "and I'm trying to slip that needle between the fibers."
She said it can be effective to distract or in some way get your child to relax a bit and breathe. You can get your child to sing a song — "we all know 'Happy Birthday,'" she said — but Murphy has come up with her own method.
"I tell them to blow a raspberry at their parents or brothers and sisters — they think it's hilarious that they get to blow raspberries at their parents." Murphy was lauded for her raspberry-giving advice. In her official Immunization Champion certificate, it says:
"When administering vaccine to young children she loves to have them blow 'raspberries' at their parents or siblings to distract, evoke laughter, and relax the child. Leora’s skill and speed while administering vaccine shortens the time the child is anxious and often, the child is surprised the administration is over, rather than being tearful."
Now, she said, kids come in and ask her, "'Do I get to blow raspberries today? Kids as young as 4 or 5 end up laughing as they're leaving rather than crying," Murphy said. And that makes for smiles all around. "We're both happy," she said.
Another thing that helps kids on shot day is preparing them for what may be happening instead of blindsiding them. "I've had parents tell me, 'Don't tell them you're doing it, just give it to them.' It's not a good plan," Murphy said. "Of course they're going to freak out."
The big vaccine in the works
Murphy said she knows some parents are leery or downright opposed to their children getting vaccinated. "Whenever I can, I try to talk to them. I tell them it's an insurance policy. Sure, nobody in the United States has had polio for years but you don't know if somebody sitting next to your child just got back from (Nigeria, Afghanistan or Pakistan) and was exposed to polio. We're trying to make sure our kids are all safe. Not just mine, but everybody else's, too."
And now, with a rush to find a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, Murphy said those anti-vaccination sentiments are even more worrisome.
"There are definitely people that are not going to take it," she said. They'll worry if it's been tested long enough, for one thing. "I get it," Murphy said. "A new vaccine can be scary."
She said the best thing people who are anxious about it can do is the same thing she tells parents to do for their anxious children come shot day. Prepare yourself by educating yourself ... and perhaps do a little soul searching.
"Think about it," Murphy said. "Study about it. ... Pray about it."
Murphy said she has not heard anything about how the COVID-19 vaccination plan will work. "I haven't heard a thing coming down the pike."