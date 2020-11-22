Kaitlyn McLeod, 21, is set to graduate with a degree in health studies after the fall semester at Boise State University. Since September, McLeod has been working as an intern at the St. Vincent de Paul Mobile Food Pantry, a service that brings boxes of food as well as cooking instructions and recipes to families in need at local apartment complexes. When McLeod realized that for most of the families, English was not their first language, she began putting together a program that would “speak” to everyone.
April Neale, spokesperson for St. Vincent de Paul Southwest Idaho, calls McLeod “a superstar volunteer student helping out neighbors in need.” Neale said McLeod worked with the mobile food pantry team to create a new nutrition program with recipes and ingredients curated for the dishes.
Communication, though, was problematic. “The communities we serve with our mobile food pantry speak many different languages and are from diverse cultural backgrounds,” Neale said. The nonprofit hired translators for the informative flyers and McLeod jumped right in.
“She has a real compassion for our clients and wants to make sure no one in Boise is food insecure, especially this time of year,” said Neale.
McLeod has twice taken the flyers now printed in four different foreign languages, and which include instructions on how to cook the food the families receive as well as recipes they can try, to the communities the pantry serves. The flyers are in Arabic, Swahili, French and Kinyarwanda, an African language spoken in Rwanda, said McLeod. “Our first time was a trial and error process and I did not see one person with English as their first language.”
On Thursday, the pantry went to the Latah Village Apartments in Boise and gave out “free healthy samples in all the languages,” she said. So far, McLeod’s flyers have included a recipe for cooking chicken, rice and vegetables and also chili mac. The recipes coincided with the contents in the food box people received. In addition, tips on food storage and “best by” dates were also included.
McLeod said the mobile food pantry had to shift gears after the pandemic hit to figure out how to be able to deliver food boxes to those who needed it, safely. She is proud they have been able to help so many.
“Since June, we’ve delivered food to 1,085 families and 2,893 individuals,” she said.
After she graduates in December, McLeod said she’s not exactly sure where she will land. Originally, she thought her path would be in clinical health care but COVID-19 has given her pause as she observed up close and personal how vital hands-on work can be.
“You know, I’m figuring that out. … I’ve kinda shifted my focus to community based work.” She said now that she’s spent time working with nonprofits “it’s opened my eyes to the need of public health work.”