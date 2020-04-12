Sometimes, it’s those little moments we treasure. A smile from a stranger. Something unexpected that teases out a laugh or even “the giggles.” The sun beaming over Shafer Butte. A full moon rising through the trees in your backyard.
We’re all spending more time “at home” than maybe we ever have before. We’re stressed and anxious and scared. The two-months-ago me never had an inkling about today me. The two-months-ago me worried about silly things like what movie will I see this weekend or should I get tickets online before we go to the play? Do we need reservations for dinner or let’s just go out and decide on the fly. Two-months-ago me was looking forward to Treefort and maybe, just maybe eeking out the ski season into April.
Two-months-ago me had a pretty bare cupboard — no 10-pound bags of flour or rice and beans, for sure — and maybe half a carton of eggs and a frozen pizza in the fridge. Two-months-ago me washed my hands, of course, but only maybe four to five times a day, cursorily. Two-months-ago me had four rolls of toilet paper thinking that would last a while. Two-months-ago me didn’t have any bleach, or Clorox wipes, hand sanitizer, protective gloves or a medical mask.
Today me sometimes just wants to curl up in a ball, close my eyes and wait for this to be over. And yet ...
Those little moments, those little precious moments that declare themselves into your sight, your mind, your heart — those gone-in-a-second wonders are priceless and not to be trifled over. Today me cherishes them as if I never even noticed them before ... how about you?
Last weekend, I drove around by myself. At first, I was struck by how much it felt like I was in a ghost town. But then I turned onto Harrison Boulevard and the line of trees in the median bedecked with yellow ribbons brought a tear and a smile.
Farther on, I noticed several houses with giant cartoon blow-ups. Another smile.
I’ve taken to walking in the mornings (with mask, gloves, sunglasses, hat). I’ve seen two sunrises, which have given me two haikus. Here’s the first one: The clouds in the sky look brushed on. Purple rose blue. Good to be here thanks! And the other: The dew on the grass glitters millions of diamonds. Dissipating time.
Besides shining a light on the little things that can give us enormous pleasure during these extraordinary times, I want to introduce you to a couple whose gesture may be small, but it can end up helping a lot of people to be safe, will likely help save lives — and comes straight from the heart.
Last week, this column focused on the Treasure Valley Medical Mask Sewing Group that sprang up a few weeks ago thanks to Karissa Patterson and Amanda Dillon. Sally and Steve Allred were inspired by the group and then realized they could lend a helping hand.
It just so happens that the Allreds went on a Singer sewing machine shopping spree “several” years ago and they have more than a dozen working machines gathering dust out in their garage.
“We thought, if people wanted them, need them and could use them, we probably have 15 or so we could part with and never miss,” said Sally Allred. She said she doesn’t remember why they went on a sewing machine buying binge, but it might have something to do with her very first Singer sewing machine. “I got it when I was a senior in high school and had it for about 10 years,” she said.
Sally said they would travel all over the region, collecting Singer specials that caught her fancy. “We have all five of the Centennial Edition models and a couple of featherweights — a black one, a brown one and a white one,” she said. “Then we learned they had an open arm one so we chased that guy down. I don’t really know why we got so into collecting them, but it was a fun thing to do.”
Steve Allred, a retired engineer, loved tinkering with them to get them back on track.”He was intrigued by the mechanism of the sewing machines,” said Sally. “We collected them for two or three years. We’ve moved them (with us) from a couple of houses to a couple of houses,” said Sally. “We’ve lived at this house for 16 years.”
Sally said she and Steve are happy to part with them for such a good cause.
“I realize this mass epidemic will end but maybe someone, a person who would be able to use (a sewing machine) to help make masks, that’s what I would like to have happen, to be given to someone who would really like it. And we’re not giving them with the thought of giving them back.”
The sewing group is already planning on how the Allreds’ machines can best be put to use. Patterson texted that she is putting out a post to the group and Dillon picked up a few for members who could use them right away for mask making.
Which is exactly what the Allreds had hoped for.
“It would be so wonderful to give them to people who could use them for such a good cause,” Sally said.