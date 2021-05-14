"Almost all the friends I have are from the (Nampa) Senior Center," said Karen Stephenson, 78. Stephenson said she'd been going regularly to the center ever since she moved to the area, about eight years ago, attending exercise classes, playing cards — "Hand and Foot, it's so much fun" — and sharing meals at a table with all her friends. That is, until March 13, 2020.
Stephenson, who has COPD, had a doctor's appointment that day. "It was with my breathing doctor and she was all masked up with a shield on. She said: 'I want you to go home and you're going to be in your house for the next two months.' Two months?! What about my kids? 'No,' she said. My friends? 'No. … Because you don't know where they've been.' That was kind of tough," Stephenson said. "A lot of older people live by themselves."
One of her first phone calls was to the senior center. "We have to shut down," said Sam Atchley. Atchley, the center's coordinator for the past four years, was in crisis mode. "We'd been averaging about 150 a day for inside dining. We had an emergency meeting the next day to figure out what to do."
And what came out of that meeting was a solution, of sorts, a way to feed the seniors who relied and depended on the center. "We started curbside dining," Atchley said. "There were only 40 to 45 the first week. We're doing about 112 meals now."
Atchley said word of mouth along with phone calls to those who came to the center often and online postings and flyers helped get the word out. They kept their dietitian-approved menu will all the seniors' favorite meals, except for changing a few items. "We added a yogurt fruit cup and changed up the salads a bit," said Atchley. "And we can't do deviled eggs curbside — too messy."
They also made sure to make those holiday meals special, too. "We just had Mother's Day and had close to 200 for that." Along with a turkey with all the fixin’s dinner, all the moms coming through were honored with a flower.
Family members often came through, too, especially during the holidays, Atchley said. "We're open to the public. The suggested donation for people 60 and over is $5 a meal; $6 for those under 60." In addition to the meals, fresh-baked bread is available for $2 a loaf a couple times a week and cinnamon rolls, $1.50 for two is a once-a-month treat. "We also do fruit bread — banana nut, peach, or what's left in our fruit stock. That's a popular one," Atchley said. The entrees vary and everyone has their favorites. "We're quite famous for our pork shops," Atchley said.
In addition to the curbside dining, volunteer Dale Chastain delivers meals to about eight who are home-bound. For seniors such as Terry Zink, that has been a real lifeline. How's the food? "Almost as good as my mom's and my grandmother's," Zink said. "The service is dependable; they show up on time and it's consistent." His favorite dish is beef stew. Zink said he is glad the community and the city is so supportive of the center. "Grateful? Yes. That's a good word," he said.
Inside dining begins June 1 and Stephenson, who is vaccinated, is looking forward to it, although with a bit of trepidation. "I think we're near the end," she said. "I thank God everyone I know is well; I pray for everyone else, too. … I'm a little afraid of the people who don't get the shots. But I'm looking forward to going back. I can hardly wait. It's a super place."
Atchley said, as challenging as the past year has been, "I'm happy, glad and honored" to have been able to provide the meals. She knows for many it was a touchstone to the past and represented a beacon to the future. "The appreciation goes both ways."