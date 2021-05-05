Rosie became ill during a class field trip in January 2020, was rushed to the hospital and diagnosed with cancer. After undergoing chemotherapy, which ended in July, she's been deemed cancer free since August. While her family will continue to monitor her health, the outlook is positive. She wanted to pay that positivity forward with her Make-A-Wish wish by donating wish-list items to children still undergoing treatment for cancer at the St. Luke’s Children’s Cancer Center. Rosie arrived in a limousine and presented the hospital with a wagon full of dolls as well as other gifts.
The granting of the wish, which took place on April 29, coincided with World Wish Day, the 41st Anniversary of the Make-A-Wish. This year also marks the 35th anniversary of Make-A-Wish Idaho.
“We are excited to celebrate World Wish Day with Rosie,” said Make-A-Wish Idaho President and CEO Janie Best. “Her wish exemplifies the spirit of Make-A-Wish’s mission. A wish creates hope for a child during a frightening time, and now Rosie is using her wish to lift the spirits of other children who are experiencing the same fears and difficulties that Rosie experienced just last year.”
Make-A-Wish Idaho’s mission is to grant life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses. A wish is not a last wish. It is a lasting wish. Make-A-Wish Idaho serves children throughout the state with offices in Boise and Pocatello. The organization is dedicated to granting every eligible wish and has granted nearly 1,700 wishes since the chapter was founded. Make-A-Wish Idaho is one of 60 chapters across the United States .Visit idaho.wish.org to learn more about the magic of a wish.