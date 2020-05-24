I don’t know about you, but I have been in the doldrums, lately. Singing the blues. Having the sads. Whatever you call it, it’s a state of mind most of us have from time to time, often around things not going great. Like a breakup or you just lost your job ... or a pandemic comes along. I do try to shake myself out of it — take walks, write poems. Here’s another haiku: “Clouds like dancers sway across frosting topped cloud banks. And the crowd goes wild.” I also like to sing my sad away and yes, I sing in the shower.
But I know for some of us, singing the blues away just doesn’t get it. And if you, or someone you know, is having a really bad time, I encourage you to call the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline: 208-398-4357.
And thankfully, even during a pandemic, or maybe in spite of it, there are wonderful people in our midst who are going the extra mile for someone else or are spending time making something essential for another’s health and well-being — or they are making others smile through art.
A heartfelt donation
Vanessa Crossgrove Fry now lives in Boise, but she was raised in Sun Valley and during the ski season especially, you can find her going back and forth. In March, after one such ski trip, Crossgrove Fry returned to Boise with more than she’d bargained for.
“I came back on March 16. By the 18th, I said I don’t feel right. The woman I stayed with tested positive for (COVID-19),” she said. “Their cases really started skyrocketing after I was there.” Crossgrove Fry said her symptoms were a bit different than those typically associated with the virus — she never had a spiked fever for one and coughing was fairly minimal — but “I was really, really tired and there was pressure in my chest, like something was pressing on my chest.”
She never got tested for the virus — it was so early on in the community, there wasn’t any testing readily available and her doctor told her to stay home “and just assume you have it.” She did get a Crush the Curve test for antibodies that confirmed she had the coronavirus. And last week, she donated her plasma in the hopes that someone might benefit from her COVID-19 antibodies.
“Everyone wants to do something to help in some way,” Crossgrove Fry said. “I felt that this is such a direct way to be able to help.”
Cheers to more mask making
Jeanette Abbott of Nampa attends Grantham University, an online school. “I am pursuing my masters in project management,” Abbott wrote in an email. “It has been over 30 years since I have been in college but I have thoroughly enjoyed my management class this semester. I am 53 years old with a husband, two sons and a grandchild. After my husband retired from the Navy in 2007, his desire was to move back to his hometown of Nampa, Idaho where we currently live.”
Abbott said “during the initial COVID-19 outbreak, I was concerned with the front line hospital workers who were rationing their personal protective wear. My sister and niece are both nurses and were expressing their concern relating to mask shortages. I thought I would try to replicate washable masks which contain two layers of interfacing and a nose support. I made over 200 masks and donated them to various nurses and individuals with compromised immune systems.”
She relayed this information to her counselor at Grantham, “and he forwarded my name for a community grant. I was awarded $1,000.” She was “surprised and elated by the generosity and thoughtfulness,” Abbott said.
The university said Abbott is one of five such grants it has awarded across the country as part of its Student Community Grant to help students fund solutions to COVID-19.
Between a rock and a hard place
And finally — sometimes you just hear a story that makes you smile. Here is an email from Gaymon Bennett that did just that for me, and I hope for you, too.
“My daughter, Maria Eisenbeiss, and her 12-year-old son, Hunter, have been spending happy hours during the present ‘isolation,’ painting rocks. Thought you might like seeing a sample. They have given away many as gifts, but keep painting more. One of my favorites is a basket of delicious looking rock strawberries! It’s fun for all of us!”